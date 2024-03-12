About Cookies on This Site

48" LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

48" LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV

OLED48C3PCA

48" LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV

(6)
Front view with LG OLED evo and 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem on screen, as well as the Soundbar below.
TechRadar Award Logo.

TechRadar (03/2023)

LG OLED 65C3

"LG has delivered another winner with the C3 OLED."

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED.<br>A Decade at the Top. FIND OUT MORE

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2,3,4, so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound5 that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy

A video opens with the words LG OLED evo against a black background. The words enlargen and fill with color. Then the scene transitions to LG OLED C3, showing a colorful abstract artwork with a Soundbar against a white background. The white background becomes a wall in a room to which the TV attaches.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism1, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

AI Sound Pro

Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.

An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Synergy Bracket

Screen and speakers in harmony

Designed specifically for LG OLED C35, the bracket fits seamlessly to your TV, whether mounted to the wall or placed on a stand. As well as being a sleek match for your interiors, it pushes the Triple Up-Firing Speakers to reach their peak potential.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

Ultra Slim Design

Boundary-Defying Dimensions

Sleek in virtually every way. LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with almost invisible bezels6 for a screen with no boundaries. Watch its slim dimensions, refined over 10 years of design iterations, harmonize with your space.

An image of LG OLED C3 with a Soundbar on the wall in an artistic room. A side view of LG OLED C3's thin dimensions in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. The bottom corner of LG OLED C3 and Soundbar.

*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.

An image of LG OLED G3 showing a colorful abstract artwork in a bright and vivid room.
A step above

LG OLED evo G3.
The Brighter Choice.

Brilliance flows through the picture, experience, and design,
with a 5-year panel warranty.
LG OLED evo G3.<br> The Brighter Choice. LG OLED evo G3

*In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.

 

A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume

With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification.

An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

Vast Size Range

Any Size You Like

From the 42" for solo movie marathons to the crowd-pleasing 83" for the most exciting sporting showdowns, the vast LG OLED C3 size range features something for everyone.

An image comparing LG OLED C3's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by region.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix2, Disney 3, Viu TV, Prime Video4 and Apple TV 5.

*Content and app availability may vary by region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The Sports Sensation

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.
The Circle of Life FIND OUT MORE

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other regions.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Upscaling

    AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 618 x 46.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.9

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    16.8

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    20.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

