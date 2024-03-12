LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W8

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
LG Signature OLED TV
-
Design
Picture on Wall
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
OLED
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840 × 2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
Dimming
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
EPG
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
4K HFR
USB
-
2K HFR
HDMI / USB
-
Picture Master Processor
α9 Intelligent Processor
-
Technicolor Expert Mode
Yes
-
Professional Game TV
Yes
-
Enhanced Motion Picture Response time
Yes
-
Depth Enhancer
Object Depth Enhancer
-
Color Enhancer
Adaptive Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy Pro
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Sharpness
Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HEVC
4K@100P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
4.2 ch / 60 W (Woofer: 20W)
Height + Front Firing Speaker
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
Surround Mode
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
Yes
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
360 VR
Yes
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Gallery
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Multi-view
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Miracast
Miracast Overlay
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
DVR(Time Machine)
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
4.2
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4
-
USB
3
-
LAN
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Gender Type
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
Gender Type
-
RF In
1
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1
-
Headphone out
1
ECO
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Without Stand (W×H×D)
Screen: 1446 × 823 × 3.85
AV Box: 1260 × 78 × 198
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Without Stand
Screen: 6.7
Wallmount: 2.3
AV Box: 10
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
Included
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
