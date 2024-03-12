About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
42LM6200

Specs

Reviews

Support

42LM6200

42LM6200

42LM6200

Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    42

  • Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    Edge LED

  • Dynamic MCI

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M

  • Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

    DTMB

  • Data Broadcasting - MHEG

    Yes (Hongkong Only)

  • DTV Country

    Yes (China/Hongkong)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

SOUND

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes (Dolby MS10)

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Surround System

    Yes (Vitural Surround)

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

CINEMA 3D

  • 3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)

    FPR

  • 3D to 2D Convert Source

    Yes

  • 2D to 3D Convert Source

    Yes

  • -- Depth Control

    0~+20 (default : 10)

  • -- Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Depth Control

    Yes

  • 3D Viewpoint Control

    -10~+10 (default : 0)

  • 3D Image Correction

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Zooming

    Yes

  • Dual Play

    Ready

  • ----- Smart TV

    -----

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • ----- Network

    -----

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Ready)

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Media Link

    Yes (HK Only)

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes (DLNA Certified)

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • WiFi Display

    Yes (WiFi Display/Awind)

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ----- DVR

    -----

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Ready

  • ----- USB

    -----

  • USB Version (& Speed)

    v2.0

  • USB Hub

    Ready

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • ----- Special

    -----

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Plus)

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • ----- TV Side -----

    -----

  • CI Slot

    1 (V) - China only

  • HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

    4 (V)

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1Hub)

  • ----- TV Rear -----

    -----

  • RF In

    Yes (2)

  • AV In

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (V, Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (V, Optical)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    1 (V)

  • PC Audio Input

    1 (V)

  • LAN

    1 (V)

REMOTE CONTROL

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • # of 3D Glasses

    4

POWER

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)

    979x 594 x 35.5

  • Included stand WxHxD (mm)

    979 x 660 x 269

Our Picks for You 