About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" FHD Smart TV LJ61 Series

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" FHD Smart TV LJ61 Series

43LJ6130

43" FHD Smart TV LJ61 Series

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Display Device

    LED

  • Design

    Metal Frame

  • Slim

    Slim

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    1920 × 1080

  • Panel

    IPS

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception

    DTMB

  • - Data Broadcasting

    MHEG

  • - EPG

    Yes

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Color Master Engine

  • Upscaler

    Yes

  • HEVC Decoder

    2K@60P,10bit

  • VP9 Decoder

    2K@60P, 8bit

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    20 W

  • Surround Mode

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA

SMART TV

  • SmartTV Platform

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom

  • Magic Link

    Yes

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

SMART CONVERGENCE

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • DVR(Time Machine)

    Yes

  • Live Play Back

    Yes

  • STT (Speech To Text)

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • ARC

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    Chinese / English

WIRELESS

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11ac

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    3

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)

    Yes (Share with Composite)

  • Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)

    Yes (Share with Component)

  • RF In

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

ECO

  • Hong Kong Energy Efficiency Grade (VEELS)

    Grade 1

  • Energy saving Mode

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • With Stand (W×H×D)

    974 × 625 × 220

  • Without Stand (W×H×D)

    974 × 571 × 79.4

WEIGHT(KG)

  • With Stand

    9.3

  • Without Stand

    9.2

ACCESSORY

  • Wall Mount (Optional)

    LSW240

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

Our Picks for You 