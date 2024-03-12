We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" FHD Smart TV LJ61 Series
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Display Device
LED
-
Design
Metal Frame
-
Slim
Slim
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
1920 × 1080
-
Panel
IPS
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception
DTMB
-
- Data Broadcasting
MHEG
-
- EPG
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Color Master Engine
-
Upscaler
Yes
-
HEVC Decoder
2K@60P,10bit
-
VP9 Decoder
2K@60P, 8bit
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System
20 W
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA
SMART TV
-
SmartTV Platform
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom
-
Magic Link
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
SMART CONVERGENCE
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
-
WiDi
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Network File Browser
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
DVR(Time Machine)
Yes
-
Live Play Back
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC
Yes
-
OSD Language
Chinese / English
WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
3
-
USB 2.0
2
-
LAN
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
Yes (Share with Composite)
-
Composite in (CVBS+ Audio)
Yes (Share with Component)
-
RF In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
ECO
-
Hong Kong Energy Efficiency Grade (VEELS)
Grade 1
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
With Stand (W×H×D)
974 × 625 × 220
-
Without Stand (W×H×D)
974 × 571 × 79.4
WEIGHT(KG)
-
With Stand
9.3
-
Without Stand
9.2
ACCESSORY
-
Wall Mount (Optional)
LSW240
COUNTRY OF ORIGIN
-
Country of Origin
Korea
