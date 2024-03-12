We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 47 inch Smart TV 47LN6150
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
47
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
100
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Cable
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
6 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Ready)
SMART TV
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
- Media Link
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
HD (Ready)
-
- WiDi
Yes (Ready)
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
Ready
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Ready
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Subtitle for DivX
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Multi task (2 Screen)
Yes
-
Motion eye care
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 7 days)
Yes
-
e- Manual
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Ready
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes (Power on/off)
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese/ English
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready
-
Conventional Remote
S-Con(HK)
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
CI Slot
1 (V)
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
Headphone Out
1 (V)
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
RF In
Yes (1)
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
PC Audio Input
Component Audio
-
Headphone Out
1
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1076 x 637 x 79.4
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1076 x 695 x 327
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
12.8
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
15.0
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.