LG 50 inch CINEMA 3D Smart TV LA6200-CA
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Screen Size (Inch)
50
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
Direct LED
-
Dynamic MCI (Hz)
200
-
Micro Pixel Control
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
7 modes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
(HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 Modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Ready)
CINEMA 3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, F/P, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture format
WMV, H.264
-
Dual Play
Ready
SMART TV
-
Smart Home
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
On Now
Yes (HK only, SU)
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
HD (Ready)
-
- WiDi
Yes (Ready)
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
Ready
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- WiFi Direct
Ready
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
DVR
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
B/in
-
External Input record
Yes (composite only)
-
Time Shift
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Ready
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes (Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
----- TV Side -----
-----
-
HDMI (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
----- TV Rear -----
-----
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Composite)
-
LAN
1
-
Headphone Out
1
ACCESSORIES
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
4 pcs (F310)
DIMENSION
-
SET (w/o stand) WxHxD (mm)
1131x656x80.9
-
SET (w/ stand) WxHxD (mm)
1131x725x327
-
Weight (w/o stand) (kg)
14.5
-
Weight (w/stand) (kg)
17.0
