Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color Pro powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.
100% Color Volume
LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.
A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.
There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark.
There is an Intertek certified logo.
*QNED85 features QNED Color Pro.
*QNED80/75 feature QNED Color.
Mini LED, Max Visuals
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED85 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Color That's Remarkable
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
*QNED85/80(86") feature Precision Dimming.
*QNED80/75 feature Dimming Pro.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Dynamic Details
Through the split screen, a man is seen looking at a monitor in a dark room. The difference in image quality between the left and right sides is compared.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Take Charge of Quality
AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Brightness Control
Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Diversified Settings
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
Alt text
*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
Quick Card
Easily and quickly access apps and content that matter to you! You can even edit Quick Cards for different user profiles to make sure your favorite content stays close at hand.
Picture Personalized to You
Alt text
*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Wizard.
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in regions that support NLP in their native language.
Matter & AirPlay & HomeKit
Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Matter, Apple Airplay and HomeKit.
The logo of hey google The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
Multi View
Side By Side
Picture In Picture
Dual Monitor
*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.
LG Smart Cam
With easy TV installation and a slim design, LG Smart Cam makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
Elevate Your Entertainment
The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and unparalleled sound across a wide range of content.
QNED TV screen shows a rapeseed pink flowers on summer field and the text in the middle says Dolby OFF. The inscreen image becomes brighter and the text changes to dolby on.
Expertly Enhanced Picture
HDR10 Pro uses Dynamic Tone Mapping to automatically improve the contrast and clarity of your content frame by frame.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. This mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other regions.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz and ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*QNED85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Premium Gaming Performance
AMD FreeSync Premium enhances your gaming experience by reducing stuttering and tearing.
There are two TVs facing opposite. On left TV shows a fast driving racing car that seems quite blurry while on right TV shows a fast driving racing car but very clear.
Leave Lag Behind
Enjoy fast, smooth gameplay and less input lag with VRR.
There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.
HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*Supported partnerships may differ by region.
*Content on box may vary by model or region.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visi https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1452 x 839 x 44.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
31.1
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
QNED Color Pro
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
-
Motion
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1452 x 839 x 44.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1452 x 907 x 285
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 1070 x 200
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
340 x 285
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
31.1
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
35.0
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
43.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
