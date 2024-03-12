55'' LG OLED TV C1

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1446 x 830 x 19.9
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
29
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1446 x 830 x 19.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1446 x 888 x 284
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1600 x 970 x 175
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1371 x 284
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
29
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
29.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
