77" LG OLED evo Z3 8K Smart TV

LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo Z3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED Z3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting Sleek OLED Design shows the floor stand LG OLED evo Z3 in front of a large window looking out onto a cityscape in a clean, minimalist living room.
*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Only 10 Years of Expertise Creates 8K Like This
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
HDR Expression Enhancer
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
*Brightness differs by series and size.
No Backlight Necessary
What Makes OLED Different?
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast.
a_comparison_between_lcd_and_oled's_layers_of_display__lcd's_many_layers_are_shown,_featuring_a_polarizer_and_glass,_color_filter,_cell,_tft_glass,_polarizer,_combined_optical_sheet,_and_backlight/edge-lit_leds__oled's_few_layers_are_presented,_showing_just_a_polarizer_and_glass,_color_refiner,_and_tft/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Tailored to Your Liking
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by region.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Clean-Cut Sophistication
An image of LG OLED Z3's Gallery Design on the wall of an ornate room. An image of LG OLED Z3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. An angled view of LG OLED Z3's corner, edge, and Floor Stand.
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
*Content and app availability may vary by region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Content and app availability may vary by region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
4.Netflix streaming membership required.
5.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
6.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
7.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other regions.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1717 x 984 x 33.3
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
43.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
8K OLED
-
Display Resolution
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 8K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1717 x 984 x 33.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1717 x 1044 x 323
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
1531 x 323
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
43.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
44.7
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
56.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
400 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
