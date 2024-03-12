We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Service availability may differ by region.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Control is in your hands
You can now control your LG TV more conveniently through your Apple devices thanks to support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Use Siri or the Home app to turn your TV on and off, switch input, and even adjust the volume, all without reaching for the remote.
A man is watching something very happily. There is Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo on right top corner.
*Support for AirPlay and HomeKit may vary by region.
Remote meeting
Meet your new remote meeting room
LG TVs now support teleconferencing via RemoteMeeting. Easily join meetings and view up to 100 people on the big screen without the need for a tablet or PC.
Four people are sitting in the conference room watching TV and having a teleconference. The TV screen shows the faces of the people who participated in the meeting.
Invite 100 attendees to one room
Enjoy a secure connection with 100 attendees in one meeting room. Easily host large gatherings and see everyone at once.
A TV screen showing 100 people on one screen in the Remote Meeting feature.
Need a meeting room? We've got plenty
RemoteMeeting offers 99 virtual meeting rooms - a giant office space, anywhere you want. Easily view room availability and meeting history all in one place.
The screen that shows many meeting rooms in the Remote Meeting feature.
*RemoteMeeting may require a separate subscription service
*Support may vary based on web OS specifications.
*A separate USB camera is required for using video functions.
Sports alert
Watch a film and get the latest sports news? Score!
From keeping you updated on the latest fixtures and times, to letting you know about every goal as it happens, Sports Alert gives you real-time updates for your favorite teams and leagues even when watching other content.
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by region.
*Service availability may differ by region.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
My Profile
Enjoy a specially curated experience
LG TV now features My Profile, where you can easily create and switch between individual profiles for every member of the family. The home screen is then tailored to each different account, giving you personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to your favorite apps for a more personalized experience.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
Related content search
More content at your fingertips
Related Content Search makes it easy to find what to watch next. Simply tap the voice button on your magic remote for more content recommendations so that you can find your next binge-worthy obsession.
*Support for this service may vary by region.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Remote control design may vary by region.
*Broadcasting regulations may restrict operation in some regions, and the content alliance agreement prohibits overlaying other content on the IP Streaming channel (LG Channel), thus limiting the use of the MagicLink function.
Always ready
This TV won’t keep you waiting
LG TVs are useful, even when they're switched off, thanks to the newly added Always Ready feature. This allows the TV to act as an AI speaker when not in use so that it's ready to respond to your voice commands at a moment's notice. You can even use the TV to display clocks, art, photos, or play music for a versatile home centerpiece.
A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.
*QNED99/91 feature Always Ready.
Room-to-Room sharing
A houseful of entertainment
Enjoy content seamlessly even as you move around your home with Room-to-Room Sharing. Simply tell your TV to send your content to another LG TV on your home wifi network and enjoy an uninterrupted experience as you move from room to room.
*Main TV (Content Sending): 2022 TVs based on α9 Gen5 AI Processor (OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99) (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*NanoCell TVs and UHD TVs are only supported as Sub TVs.
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by region..
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Accessibility
We're making it easier for
everyone to love LG TVs
*Supported features may vary by region.
OLED evo
Bright new era of LG OLED evo
Brightness Booster and ultra-thin design make a true display masterpiece.
OLED
Pixels burst boldly into life
Scenes look incredibly lifelike with super blacks and Infinite Contrast.
QNED
A vibrant color experience
With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers color like no others.
NanoCell
The essence of pure color
Pure Color with 4K clarity makes for an immersive viewing experience.