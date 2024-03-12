About Cookies on This Site

Smart experience

The new hub of
your smart home

ThinQ AI & WebOS

TV just got
a whole lot smarter

Enjoy a smarter, more personal experience with ThinQ AI and a content-centric
New Home on LG TVs.

*Service availability may differ by region.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Apple AirPlay & HomeKit

Control is in your hands

You can now control your LG TV more conveniently through your Apple devices thanks to support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Use Siri or the Home app to turn your TV on and off, switch input, and even adjust the volume, all without reaching for the remote.

A man is watching something very happily. There is Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo on right top corner.

*Support for AirPlay and HomeKit may vary by region.

Remote meeting

Meet your new remote meeting room

LG TVs now support teleconferencing via RemoteMeeting. Easily join meetings and view up to 100 people on the big screen without the need for a tablet or PC.

Four people are sitting in the conference room watching TV and having a teleconference. The TV screen shows the faces of the people who participated in the meeting.

Invite 100 attendees to one room

Enjoy a secure connection with 100 attendees in one meeting room. Easily host large gatherings and see everyone at once.

A TV screen showing 100 people on one screen in the Remote Meeting feature.

Need a meeting room? We've got plenty

RemoteMeeting offers 99 virtual meeting rooms - a giant office space, anywhere you want. Easily view room availability and meeting history all in one place.

The screen that shows many meeting rooms in the Remote Meeting feature.

*RemoteMeeting may require a separate subscription service
*Support may vary based on web OS specifications.
*A separate USB camera is required for using video functions.

Sports alert

Watch a film and get the latest sports news? Score!

From keeping you updated on the latest fixtures and times, to letting you know about every goal as it happens, Sports Alert gives you real-time updates for your favorite teams and leagues even when watching other content.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by region.
*Service availability may differ by region.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

My Profile

Enjoy a specially curated experience

LG TV now features My Profile, where you can easily create and switch between individual profiles for every member of the family. The home screen is then tailored to each different account, giving you personalized content recommendations, sports alerts, and quick access to your favorite apps for a more personalized experience.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

Related content search

More content at your fingertips

Related Content Search makes it easy to find what to watch next. Simply tap the voice button on your magic remote for more content recommendations so that you can find your next binge-worthy obsession.

*Support for this service may vary by region.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Remote control design may vary by region.
*Broadcasting regulations may restrict operation in some regions, and the content alliance agreement prohibits overlaying other content on the IP Streaming channel (LG Channel), thus limiting the use of the MagicLink function.

Always ready

This TV won’t keep you waiting

LG TVs are useful, even when they're switched off, thanks to the newly added Always Ready feature. This allows the TV to act as an AI speaker when not in use so that it's ready to respond to your voice commands at a moment's notice. You can even use the TV to display clocks, art, photos, or play music for a versatile home centerpiece.

A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.

*QNED99/91 feature Always Ready.

Room-to-Room sharing

A houseful of entertainment

Enjoy content seamlessly even as you move around your home with Room-to-Room Sharing. Simply tell your TV to send your content to another LG TV on your home wifi network and enjoy an uninterrupted experience as you move from room to room.

*Main TV (Content Sending): 2022 TVs based on α9 Gen5 AI Processor (OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99) (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*NanoCell TVs and UHD TVs are only supported as Sub TVs.
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by region..
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Accessibility

We're making it easier for
everyone to love LG TVs

A grandfather is sitting on a sofa in living room watching something happily on left top corner image. A girl is watching something happily.

Audio Descriptions & Visual adjustments

LG TVs feature high contrast, grayscale, and color inversion adjustment options and offer voice guidance and audio descriptions for enhanced accessibility.

A grandfather is standing in front of yellow wall – wearing a headset.

Closed Captions & Auto volume leveling

LG TV's closed captions can be repositioned as you wish while auto volume leveling automatically provides consistent voice levels across varied content inputs.

Someone is holding a TV remote in front of TV screen. In a speech bubble it says “Just say Hi LG”.

Centralized Control & Hands-Free support

Control your TV from afar with just your voice, manage connected smart devices from your TV, and use the convenient magic remote as a universal control.

Two twin boys are watching something sitting on a sofa.

Easy Tutorials & Simultaneous Sound

Visual tutorials quickly teach you how to use the remote while simultaneous sound allows people with different hearing abilities to enjoy content together.

*Supported features may vary by region.

OLED evo

A colorful abstract image of a flower is shown on the LG OLED evo display and expands out of the television onto the backdrop.

Bright new era of LG OLED evo

Brightness Booster and ultra-thin design make a true display masterpiece.

OLED

Colorful stripes are shown on the LG OLED display and expand out of the television onto the backdrop.

Pixels burst boldly into life

Scenes look incredibly lifelike with super blacks and Infinite Contrast.

QNED

TV and LG QNED 8K Mini LED logo is placed in the middle – the color powder explodes within TV monitor and the color powder also pops outside the TV frame.

A vibrant color experience

With Quantum Dot and NanoCell, LG QNED delivers color like no others.

NanoCell

TV and LG NanoCell logo is placed in the middle – abstract, colorful pattern of big droplets are on NanoCell display.

The essence of pure color

Pure Color with 4K clarity makes for an immersive viewing experience.

UHD

TV and LG UHD logo is placed in the middle – icy winter trees are all over the TV display and the background.

Crystal clear 4K

Bringing vivid and clear 4K in your smart tv to a whole new level.