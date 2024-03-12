LG OLED TV Reliability

Retention Prevention

LG OLED TVs also support recovery technology

for Image Retention

that may occur

when consumers are using the display

out of normal viewing conditions.

* “Out of normal viewing conditions” refers to

when a static image is displayed for an extended period.

Pixel Refresher

The Pixel Refresher feature, built into LG OLED TVs,

automatically detects

pixel deterioration through periodic scanning, compensating for it as needed.

It also senses any TFT (Thin Film Transistor) voltage changes during power off

to detect and correct pixel degradation by comparing it with

a set reference value.

How is Image Retention

Recovery Technology activated?

Automatic Pixel Refresher —

For Effortless Image Retention Recovery

After every four hours of cumulative use

Pixel Refresher is automatically operated when you turn off the TV after watching it

for more than four hours in total. For example, if you watched TV for two hours yesterday

and three hours today (more than four hours in total), Pixel Refresher will automatically run,

deal with potential image retention issues

and reset its operation time.

* This function does not initiate if the TV is not plugged in.

After 2,000 hours of cumulative use

After watching for a total of 2,000 hours or more

(five hours per day for a period of one year)

the Pixel Refresher is automatically operated, and the function runs for about an hour

once you turn off the TV.

You may see some vetrtical lines on the screen during

this process,

however, this is not a malfunction.

It is designed to remove Image Retention by

scrolling

a horizontal bar down the screen.

The Pixel Refresher automatically runs

according to your TV’s

condition

or you can run it manually whenever you need.

Manual Pixel Refresher —

For Control of Image Retention Recovery

Manual Pixel Refresher is also available in case you notice

any image retention or when you get a

reminder

to run it after 2,000 hours of watching. Follow these steps for manual start:



First, long press the setting button on the remote control to enter the settings menu

[Setting] → [Picture] → [OLED Panel Setting]

→ [Pixel Refresher]

* Please note that the Pixel Refresher function will stop

if the TV is turned on while it is in operation.