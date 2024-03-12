About Cookies on This Site

The brilliant brain, α9 Intelligent processor

Experience ultimate picture quality

Quad step noise reduction

α9 Intelligent Processor creates clearer image with LG’s own Quad-step processing technology by reducing grain and banding noise incredibly more than conventional TV’s.

* The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG model.

Frequency-based sharpness enhancer

α9 intelligent processor's sharpness enhancer boosts fine detail and texture by accentuating the edges of the object in the picture.
This creates greater depth, exceptional details, and more realistic pictures.

* Certain picture modes do not activate this feature.

Object depth enhancer

The object depth enhancer precisely separates the main object from the background images and analyzes textures and edges, Which are then processed differently to make edges sharper. This is to elevate the perceived depth of the one whole picture and reveal hidden detail.

* Certain picture modes do not activate this feature.

True color accuracy pro

α9 Intelligent Processor utilizes color table 7.3 times more sophisticated than conventional TVs’.
This means that it has far more color data points to display true to life colors without distortion.

* Simulated image
*The conventional tv mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG model.

HFR(high frame rates)

With HFR, α9 Intelligent Processor is able to play content up to 120 frames per second maintaining its smoothness even during fast motions.

* HFR function is available only thru USB input for 2018 LG OLED TVs.