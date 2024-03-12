About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

A978VA

LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Motor

    Smart Inverter Motor™

  • Cyclone System

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Suction Power

    140W

  • Charging Time

    3.5Hr

  • Noise Level

    Min. 75db

  • Dust Tank Capacity (L)

    0.4

  • Indicator

    3 LED

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    105 x 215 x 295

  • Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)

    2.7

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE

  • Color

    Vintage Wine

  • Handling

    Opti-balanced handle™

  • Telescopic Extension Pipe

    4-step telescopic pipe

  • Dust Bin

    Hassle-Free Dust Bin

  • Washable Filter

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

  • Charging

    Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation

SUTCION

  • Normal Mode

    40min*

  • Power Mode

    9min

  • Turbo Mode

    6min

5-STEPS FILTRATION SYSTEM

  • PM2.5 Filtering

    99.9%

  • PM0.3 Filtering

    99.97%

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Station

    Yes

  • Battery

    2 x Lithium-ion

  • Power Drive Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Bedding Power Punch

    Yes

  • Power Drive Mop

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Combination Tool (2in1)

    Yes

  • Mattress Tool

    Yes

  • Hard Dust Tool

    Yes

  • Pre Filter

    2pcs

POWER DRIVE MOP

  • Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    270 x 80 x 290

NOTE

  • *

    When operating without Power Drive Nozzle &　Bedding Power Punch.

