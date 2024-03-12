We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)
All Spec
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor™
-
Cyclone System
Multi Turbo Cyclone
-
Suction Power
140W
-
Charging Time
3.5Hr
-
Noise Level
Min. 75db
-
Dust Tank Capacity (L)
0.4
-
Indicator
3 LED
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
105 x 215 x 295
-
Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)
2.7
DESIGN & CONVENIENCE
-
Color
Vintage Wine
-
Handling
Opti-balanced handle™
-
Telescopic Extension Pipe
4-step telescopic pipe
-
Dust Bin
Hassle-Free Dust Bin
-
Washable Filter
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
-
Charging
Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation
SUTCION
-
Normal Mode
40min*
-
Power Mode
9min
-
Turbo Mode
6min
5-STEPS FILTRATION SYSTEM
-
PM2.5 Filtering
99.9%
-
PM0.3 Filtering
99.97%
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Station
Yes
-
Battery
2 x Lithium-ion
-
Power Drive Floor Nozzle
Yes
-
Bedding Power Punch
Yes
-
Power Drive Mop
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
-
Combination Tool (2in1)
Yes
-
Mattress Tool
Yes
-
Hard Dust Tool
Yes
-
Pre Filter
2pcs
POWER DRIVE MOP
-
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
270 x 80 x 290
NOTE
-
*
When operating without Power Drive Nozzle & Bedding Power Punch.
