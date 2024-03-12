LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower Combi A9X 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Beige)

- UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances by LG Electronics.

- When the power is correctly applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle.

- Change the dust bag more frequently during hot and humid summers. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and ensure it is completely dry before reuse. Also, clean the space where the dust bag was placed with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer. Wipe the exterior with a damp tissue; using a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol may cause discoloration.

- Based on LG's measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual capacity of the dust bag may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.