LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS (Iron Grey)
Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean
220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time
*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
SUMMARY
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096109595
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
No
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
No
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
-
Spray Mop Nozzle
No
-
Steam Mop Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.1
-
Max Suction Power (W)
220
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
