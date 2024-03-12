LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KCOREPLUS (Iron Grey)

About Cookies on This Site

Front view

Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean

220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time

*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

LG cordless stick vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor, featuring a transparent dust bin and advanced filtration system.

Powerful, Durable Smart Inverter Motor™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

LG CordZero cordless vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor and Kompressor technology, transparent dustbin filled with debris.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG Kompressor™ gives you up to 2.4 times the bin space, meaning less time to empty the bin.

* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

LG washing machine parts submerged in water: metallic filter on left, green bag in center, black circular component on right.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

LG vacuum cleaner motor components shown in an exploded view, detailing each part's position and arrangement sequentially.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Hand holding an LG vacuum cleaner handle, showing power, Wi-Fi, and Turbo buttons near the top of the handle.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

The CordZero A9 Kompressor Vacuum is in the charging stand in a living room conveniently placed near the sofa.

Store, Charge Anywhere

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.

 

The CordZero A9 Kompressor Vacuum is in the charging stand in a bedroom next to a bed.

LG cordless stick vacuum cleaner with a height measurement of 1120mm displayed on a grid background.

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe easily extends or contracts for storage and versatile use on floors and hard-to-reach areas.

LG CordZero vacuum stands in a modern living room as a person views cleaning history on a smartphone app.

Manage Your Vacuum Cleaner at Ease

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can have product monitoring, filter cleaning guide, cleaning history management, push notification
and smart diagnosis™.

SUMMARY

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
Weight (kg)
2.6
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096109595

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Spray Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.1

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

