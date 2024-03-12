About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

A9KMASTER

LG CordZero™ A9Komp (Made in Korea, Vintage Wine)

SUMMARY

Print
Dimension (mm)
105 x 215 x 295
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor™
Accessory
6 accessories
Warranty
2-year Key machine, 1-year Battery and Tool, 10-year Inverter Motor*

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS - VACUUM

  • Product Type

    CordZero™ A9Komp

  • Motor

    Smart Inverter Motor™

  • Cyclone System

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Suction Power

    200W

  • Charging Time

    4Hr

  • Dust Tank Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Indicator

    LED

DESIGN & CONVENIENCE - VACUUM

  • Color

    Vintage Wine

  • Handling

    Opti-balanced handle™

  • Kompressor™

    Yes

  • Pipe

    4-Step telescopic pipe

  • Washable Filter

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

  • Charging

    Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation

SUCTION - VACUUM*

  • Normal Mode

    60min

  • Power Mode

    30min

  • Turbo Mode

    7min

FILTRATION SYSTEM

  • Vacuum

    5-Steps Filtration System

POWER DRIVE NOZZLE

  • Slim Power Nozzle

    Yes

  • Power Drive Mop

    Optional

  • Bedding Power Punch™

    Optional

  • Power Drive Mini™ (Pet)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Station

    Yes

  • Battery

    2 x Lithium-ion

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Combination Tool (2in1)

    Yes

  • Mattress Tool

    Yes

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    Yes

  • Pre Filter

    2

THINQ™

  • Smart Phone App

    Android / iOS

  • IoT Function

    Filter Change Alarm, Battery Status Alarm, Smart Diagnosis, Cleaning History

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Vacuum Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    105 x 215 x 295

  • Vacuum Weight (incl. Mini Power Drive Nozzle)(kg)

    2.6

NOTE

  • *

    When operating with Single Battery, without Power Nozzle.

*NOTE

  • 10 years warranty on Motor

    This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

Our Picks for You 