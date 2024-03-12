LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black)

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

[Steam Power Mop]

- Steam Power Mop's 'Steam' technology : A technology that supplies the steam generated by supplying water to the steam generator, which has been heated with a heating device, directly from the steam generator's outlet to the mop attached to the bottom of the product.

- In order to fully supply steam to the mop as much as possible, the steam outlet is in contact with the mop, so it may be difficult to visually check the steam supplied to the mop when using the product.

- After connecting the steam power mop, press the power button to operate in the steam mop-only mode or mop-only mode without suction function. You can turn the dust suction function on/off or change the cleaning mode by pressing the plus or minus button.

- From the LCD display on the body, the Steam Power Mop can be turned on/off and its water supply can be controlled easily.

[Easier Stain Removal]

- As a result of testing by Intertek based on the test method presented by LG in June 2022, contaminants(chocolate or beef oil) was applied to the PVC flooring and hardened, and then the floor was cleaned back and forth with the steam power mop nozzle to compare the pollutant removal performance of the steam mop mode and the mop mode.

- Floor decontamination performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

[Steam Battery Pack]

- The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.

[Floor Protection]

- The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.