LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black)

LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black)

A9KULTIMAT2

LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black)

Front view of LG A9KULTIMAT2

Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean

220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time

*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.

*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

LG cordless stick vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor, featuring a transparent dust bin and advanced filtration system.

Powerful, Durable Smart Inverter Motor™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

LG CordZero cordless vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor and Kompressor technology, transparent dustbin filled with debris.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, so You Empty Less Often

The LG Kompressor™ gives you up to 2.4 times the bin space, meaning less time to empty the bin.

* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

Great cleaning efficiency

Steam mop to remove dust and dirt

Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time with LG Objet Collection A9X.

From normal to steam mop

Simply use the Steam Battery Pack to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.

Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.

Vacuum and mop your surfaces all at once

Vacuum and mop functions work in combination, helping you save time.

In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.

Uninterrupted cleaning with a mop that stays wet

In mop mode, the automatic water supply system from an electronic pump can reduce the inconvenience of having to re-wet and wring the mop by stopping the cleaning if the mop dries during cleaning.

Two dark cleaning pads under an LG appliance, with a blue water drop in the top left indicating a wet cleaning system.

Built-in Steam Safety

Smart Safety Sensing stops steaming in three different situations.

1) If the steam generator's temperature rises too high, it will stop working.

The Steam Mop's steam generator and battery pack have red graphics. At the top left is a thermometer icon and the text 'Overheating Sensors'.

2) Lifting or tilting of the nozzle cuts off the steam generator will stop working.

The left side of the Steam Mop is slightly raised and there is a red arrow pointing upwards to the side. In the upper left corner there is an arrow and the text 'Tilting Sensor'.

3) Since there is an acceleration sensor, the steam generator stops if there is no nozzle movement for about 20 seconds or more, and the mop rotation stops after about 1 minute or more.

The bottom surface in contact with the Steam Mop has a red graphic treatment. At the top left is a pause icon and the text 'Floor Protection'.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

[Steam Power Mop]

- Steam Power Mop's 'Steam' technology : A technology that supplies the steam generated by supplying water to the steam generator, which has been heated with a heating device, directly from the steam generator's outlet to the mop attached to the bottom of the product.

- In order to fully supply steam to the mop as much as possible, the steam outlet is in contact with the mop, so it may be difficult to visually check the steam supplied to the mop when using the product.

- After connecting the steam power mop, press the power button to operate in the steam mop-only mode or mop-only mode without suction function. You can turn the dust suction function on/off or change the cleaning mode by pressing the plus or minus button.

- From the LCD display on the body, the Steam Power Mop can be turned on/off and its water supply can be controlled easily.

 

[Easier Stain Removal]

- As a result of testing by Intertek based on the test method presented by LG in June 2022, contaminants(chocolate or beef oil) was applied to the PVC flooring and hardened, and then the floor was cleaned back and forth with the steam power mop nozzle to compare the pollutant removal performance of the steam mop mode and the mop mode.

- Floor decontamination performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

 

[Steam Battery Pack]

- The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.

 

[Floor Protection]

- The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.

Cleaning Hard-to-reach Areas

Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle is 1.1cm slimmer

Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle is 1.1cm slimmer

*As a result of LG measurement, it was compared with the existing Slim Power Drive™ nozzle. The actual product size may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Easy Detach

Easy Detach

Press to detach, easy to exchange

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Up to 120-minute run time*

Up to 120-minute run time*

With the two included interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. ( Each battery can last for 60 minutes. )

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

LG washing machine parts submerged in water: metallic filter on left, green bag in center, black circular component on right.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

LG vacuum cleaner motor components shown in an exploded view, detailing each part's position and arrangement sequentially.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Hand holding an LG vacuum cleaner handle, showing power, Wi-Fi, and Turbo buttons near the top of the handle.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

The CordZero A9 Kompressor Vacuum is in the charging stand in a bedroom next to a bed.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.
LG cordless stick vacuum cleaner with a height measurement of 1120mm displayed on a grid background.

Adjustable Wand Length for Versatility and Ease

With a 4 stage extension capability, the telescopic pipe easily extends or contracts for storage and versatile use on floors and hard-to-reach areas.
LG CordZero vacuum stands in a modern living room as a person views cleaning history on a smartphone app.

Manage Your Vacuum Cleaner at Ease

With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can have product monitoring, filter cleaning guide, cleaning history management, push notification
and smart diagnosis™.
Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Black

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096109557

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 1120 x 270

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    Yes

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.1

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

