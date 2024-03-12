We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9Komp Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9KULTIMAT2 (Full Black)
Upgraded Suction Power
for a More Complete Clean
220W Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time
*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
* Based on LG internal test results, the test results were observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (breed was Maine Coon) was suctioned until the receptacle reached capacity. It was then compressed by the manual compression function. This cycle was repeated until the compressed cat hair reached capacity. Compression efficiency is calculated by the weight, compared with cat hair that has not been compressed (same volume). Actual receptacle capacity(compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.
Great cleaning efficiency
Steam mop to remove dust and dirt
Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time with LG Objet Collection A9X.
From normal to steam mop
Simply use the Steam Battery Pack to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.
Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.
Vacuum and mop your surfaces all at once
In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.
Uninterrupted cleaning with a mop that stays wet
Two dark cleaning pads under an LG appliance, with a blue water drop in the top left indicating a wet cleaning system.
Built-in Steam Safety
Smart Safety Sensing stops steaming in three different situations.
1) If the steam generator's temperature rises too high, it will stop working.
The Steam Mop's steam generator and battery pack have red graphics. At the top left is a thermometer icon and the text 'Overheating Sensors'.
2) Lifting or tilting of the nozzle cuts off the steam generator will stop working.
The left side of the Steam Mop is slightly raised and there is a red arrow pointing upwards to the side. In the upper left corner there is an arrow and the text 'Tilting Sensor'.
3) Since there is an acceleration sensor, the steam generator stops if there is no nozzle movement for about 20 seconds or more, and the mop rotation stops after about 1 minute or more.
The bottom surface in contact with the Steam Mop has a red graphic treatment. At the top left is a pause icon and the text 'Floor Protection'.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
[Steam Power Mop]
- Steam Power Mop's 'Steam' technology : A technology that supplies the steam generated by supplying water to the steam generator, which has been heated with a heating device, directly from the steam generator's outlet to the mop attached to the bottom of the product.
- In order to fully supply steam to the mop as much as possible, the steam outlet is in contact with the mop, so it may be difficult to visually check the steam supplied to the mop when using the product.
- After connecting the steam power mop, press the power button to operate in the steam mop-only mode or mop-only mode without suction function. You can turn the dust suction function on/off or change the cleaning mode by pressing the plus or minus button.
- From the LCD display on the body, the Steam Power Mop can be turned on/off and its water supply can be controlled easily.
[Easier Stain Removal]
- As a result of testing by Intertek based on the test method presented by LG in June 2022, contaminants(chocolate or beef oil) was applied to the PVC flooring and hardened, and then the floor was cleaned back and forth with the steam power mop nozzle to compare the pollutant removal performance of the steam mop mode and the mop mode.
- Floor decontamination performance may vary depending on the usage environment.
[Steam Battery Pack]
- The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.
[Floor Protection]
- The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.
Cleaning Hard-to-reach Areas
Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle is 1.1cm slimmer
Upgraded Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle is 1.1cm slimmer
*As a result of LG measurement, it was compared with the existing Slim Power Drive™ nozzle. The actual product size may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively.
**The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.
***Run time with Power Drive Nozzle for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo-- is up to 80 mins, 40 mins and 12 mins respectively when two batteries are used. With one battery, run time for each mode--Normal, Power and Turbo--is up to 40 mins, 20 mins and 6 mins respectively.Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Black
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Black
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096109557
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
60
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
40
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
260 x 1120 x 270
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
-
Spray Mop Nozzle
No
-
Steam Mop Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
Yes
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.1
-
Max Suction Power (W)
220
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
