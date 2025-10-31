About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG CordZero™ A9L Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9L-CORE (Beige)

LG CordZero™ A9L Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9L-CORE (Beige)

A9L-CORE
Front view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
Side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
A9L-CORE 220W suction power. Swirling blue light illustrates up to 220W of powerful suction moving dynamically inside the vacuum.
A9L-CORE Smart Inverter Motor™. Blue animation shows motor rotation, emphasizing energy efficiency and consistent suction power.
A9L-CORE Slim Nozzle. Vacuum cleaner slim nozzle reaching under furniture, with 250mm width and 55mm height for cleaning tight spaces.
Kompressor™ Technology. Hand operating the kompressor to release lever on the LG A9L-CORE vacuum to empty collected debris efficiently.
Left side view of A9L-CORE with telescopic pipe open
Right side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
Left side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
A9L-CORE Floor standing accessory
A9L-CORE LG vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and extra battery
A9L-CORE Front and side view dimensions of the LG a9k-legend3 vacuum: 1120mm height, 265mm width, 305mm depth
Front view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
Side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
A9L-CORE 220W suction power. Swirling blue light illustrates up to 220W of powerful suction moving dynamically inside the vacuum.
A9L-CORE Smart Inverter Motor™. Blue animation shows motor rotation, emphasizing energy efficiency and consistent suction power.
A9L-CORE Slim Nozzle. Vacuum cleaner slim nozzle reaching under furniture, with 250mm width and 55mm height for cleaning tight spaces.
Kompressor™ Technology. Hand operating the kompressor to release lever on the LG A9L-CORE vacuum to empty collected debris efficiently.
Left side view of A9L-CORE with telescopic pipe open
Right side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
Left side view of A9L-CORE with floor stand accessory
A9L-CORE Floor standing accessory
A9L-CORE LG vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and extra battery
A9L-CORE Front and side view dimensions of the LG a9k-legend3 vacuum: 1120mm height, 265mm width, 305mm depth

Key Features

  • Up to 220W suction power
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
  • Slim Nozzle
  • Bedding power punch
  • Kompressor™ Technology to maximize bin capacity
  • Removable and washable filters, 5-step filtration system
More

Your Everyday Cleaning Solution

LG vacuum with 220W suction power, visualized by blue airflow for high-performance cleaning.

Up to 220W powerful suction power

Close-up of LG Smart Inverter Motor™ illustrating energy-efficient and powerful motor components.

Smart Inverter
Motor™

LG vacuum slim nozzle reaching under furniture, with 250mm width and 55mm height for cleaning tight spaces.

Slim Nozzle

Hand operating the kompressor to release lever on the LG vacuum to empty collected debris efficiently.

Kompressor™ Technology

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

LG a9l-core vacuum standing upright on sleek dark floor with modern background lighting.

LG a9l-core vacuum standing upright on sleek dark floor with modern background lighting.

Floor Standing

Easy Setup, Instant Style

Enjoy the freedom of placement with a floor-standing design that blends seamlessly into any place.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Powerful performance

Up to 220W powerful suction power

Powerful Suction Power¹⁾ in a light weight body ensures effective cleaning with effortless operation.

LG a9l-core vacuum with 220W suction power, visualized by blue airflow for high-performance cleaning.

LG a9l-core vacuum with 220W suction power, visualized by blue airflow for high-performance cleaning.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Close-up of LG Smart Inverter Motor™ illustrating energy-efficient and powerful motor components

Close-up of LG Smart Inverter Motor™ illustrating energy-efficient and powerful motor components

Smart Inverter Motor™

Delivers powerful and reliable cleaning performance

The durable Smart Inverter Motor™ rapidly spins without friction to create powerful suctioning performance.

Close-up of LG vacuum’s multi-cyclone system visualized with blue airflow to highlight powerful filtration.

Close-up of LG vacuum’s multi-cyclone system visualized with blue airflow to highlight powerful filtration.

Dual Turbo Cyclone™

Creates strong airflow and separates inhaled dust from air

Dual Turbo Cyclone™ helps reduce dust build-up inside to maximize performance, ensuring cleaner air.

Slim nozzle

Vacuum in tight spaces

Easily clean narrow corners and hard-to-reach spots with the slim nozzle designed for precision in tight areas.

LG slim nozzle cleaning under low furniture, with 55mm height, 250mm width for easy access to tight spaces.

LG slim nozzle cleaning under low furniture, with 55mm height, 250mm width for easy access to tight spaces.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Using alone LG A9L-ULTRA Vacuum cleaner and high-speed vibration mite removal suction head remove dust mites from mattresses.

Bedding Power Punch

Create high speeding vibrations with 4,000/min punching motions for dust mites removal, without harming the fabrics.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

*Actual cleaning results may vary depending on the material of the sofa, furniture, and bedding, the level of soiling, and the type of soiling.

Premium design

Clean living starts here

Experience a new standard in home cleaning.

The LG vacuum is neatly docked in a stylish bedroom corner, blending seamlessly with modern interior decor.

The LG vacuum is neatly docked in a stylish bedroom corner, blending seamlessly with modern interior decor.

Hand operating the kompressor to release lever on the LG a9l-core vacuum to empty collected debris efficiently.

Hand operating the kompressor to release lever on the LG a9l-core vacuum to empty collected debris efficiently.

Kompressor™ Technology

Compress dirt and dust

Compact more, empty less. Maximize bin capacity with every press²⁾.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Hand charging battery of the LG a9l-core vacuum cleaner.

Hand charging battery of the LG a9l-core vacuum cleaner.

Single battery

Extended cleaning power in a single charge

Single battery provide up to 60 minutes of runtime³⁾. Charge once, clean with ease.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Top view of LG vacuum cleaner showing battery level and mode indicators on the control panel.

Top view of LG vacuum cleaner showing battery level and mode indicators on the control panel.

Thumb touch control

Easy control at your fingertip

Easily switch between On, Off and power levels including -,+ mode and easy to select with the touch of a thumb. Check remaining battery and status at a glance with the intuitive led display.

*The image above is for illustrative purposes only. It may look different from the actual product.

Removable and washable filters

Maintain your vacuum with ease

Easy maintenance with removable and washable filters and dust bin to helps maintain performance over time.

LG vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and single battery.

What’s in the box

1. Floor standing accessory

2. Slim Nozzle

3. Bedding power punch

4. 2-in-1 combination tool

5. Crevice Tool

6. 1 Battery

Disclaimer

 

1) 220W suction power

-As a result of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) test based on IEC 62885-4 5.8 as an international standard in March 2025, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining telescopic pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body.

-The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the Equipment for air data test.

-If the protection mode of the product ('Woo~Woo~' sound is emitted when the product is blocked by a foreign substance, and the power is turned off to protect the product if the foreign object blockage persists) is operated, the suction power will be reduced.

-The suction power may vary depending on the combination of the telescopic pipe and the measurement environment.

-The maximum suction power of competitors is indicated on each manufacturer's website.

 

2) Kompressor™

-Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity.

-Compression efficiency "2X" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

 

3) 60min of Running time

-Based on LG internal test results ('at room temperature’, ‘without any nozzle’, ‘Wi-Fi Off’), With one battery, run time for each Eco Power, Normal, and Turbo mode is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, and 7 mins respectively.

-Actual run time may be reduced when the nozzle with motor is used and may also vary depending on operating﻿ environment and hours of use.

FAQ

Which features does this product have?

Product features can differ by model. You can view detailed specifications by clicking the “Specs” tab or by finding the “All Spec” section on the product page. Both options will take you to the same area where full product details are provided.

Are any accessories included separately?

Versatile accessories elevate your daily cleaning life.

1. Floor standing accessory

2. Slim Nozzle

3. Bedding power punch

4. 2-in-1 combination tool

5. Crevice Tool

6. 1 Battery

LG vacuum with included accessories: various nozzles, tools, mop pads, extension hose, and single battery.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues, refer to the manual or contact customer service.

What's the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?

Handstick vacuums are cordless, lightweight, and designed for quick clean-ups. Bagless vacuums collect debris in a canister and are generally larger, but also easy to use.

What is the difference between the Dual Floor Max™ Lite and the standard Dual Floor Max™ nozzle found on other LG stick vacuums? Is this vacuum suitable for hard floors only, or can it also clean low to medium-pile carpets?

The Dual Floor Max Lite nozzle is a lighter version of the Dual Floor Max and offers improved maneuverability. It features automatic suction adjustment based on floor type, while the standard Dual Floor Max does not. Both nozzles include LED lighting and a combination of a soft roller and carpet agitator, making them suitable for cleaning hard floors and low to medium-pile carpets.

How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

Regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove debris from the brush roll. Washable filters are available separately. Refer to the user manual for details.

Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?

Yes, they are cordless and powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing for greater mobility.

The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?

Check power connection, setup, and mode. Press Start/Stop to retry. Switch between Auto and Manual emptying modes as needed.

The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?

Ensure the power plug is fully inserted, power strip is on, and the breaker has not tripped.

Why isn't my vacuum charging?

Ensure vacuum is correctly docked, battery is inserted properly, terminals are clean, and ambient temperature is above 5°C.

What should I do if the product has a smell?

New product smell fades in ~3 months. Clean and dry filters thoroughly. Replace dust bags regularly, especially after vacuuming odor sources.

What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?

A motor may not be working properly. This could indicate a malfunction or obstruction in the system.

Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?

The dust bag is full and needs replacing. You can purchase additional replacement dust storage bags via LG website or official LG stockists.

Print

Key Specs

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Beige

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Beige

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    No

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Single)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time (min/battery) (Low power Mode)

    60

  • Max Run Time(min/battery)(Low power Mode + Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    30

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    20

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    250 x 1120 x 260

  • Weight (kg)

    2.47

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Auto Stop&Go

    No

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    3 Ways (Wall-mount/Floor-standing/Compact installation)

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • Compact Tower

    No

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    No

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Smart Steam Mop

    No

  • Spray Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    No

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Eco / Normal / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.4

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.0

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Cleaning History

    No

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 