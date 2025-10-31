LG CordZero™ A9L Wireless Vacuum Cleaner - A9L-CORE (Beige)

Disclaimer

1) 220W suction power

-As a result of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) test based on IEC 62885-4 5.8 as an international standard in March 2025, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining telescopic pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body.

-The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the Equipment for air data test.

-If the protection mode of the product ('Woo~Woo~' sound is emitted when the product is blocked by a foreign substance, and the power is turned off to protect the product if the foreign object blockage persists) is operated, the suction power will be reduced.

-The suction power may vary depending on the combination of the telescopic pipe and the measurement environment.

-The maximum suction power of competitors is indicated on each manufacturer's website.

2) Kompressor™

-Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity.

-Compression efficiency "2X" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

3) 60min of Running time

-Based on LG internal test results ('at room temperature’, ‘without any nozzle’, ‘Wi-Fi Off’), With one battery, run time for each Eco Power, Normal, and Turbo mode is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, and 7 mins respectively.

-Actual run time may be reduced when the nozzle with motor is used and may also vary depending on operating﻿ environment and hours of use.