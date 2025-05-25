LG CordZero A9 Mop Wet Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tough on dust, easy on the wrists
At just 1.1kg*, this vacuum cleaner delivers powerful1) suction in a convenient, lightweight design.
*Measured with main body with battery. 1.97kg when measured with the extension pipe & nozzle.
**Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Separates dust and air
Continuous airflow keeps dust from collecting in the filters and helps maintain suction power.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust seperation performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
LED Power Drive™ Mop
Vacuum and mop at the same time
Enjoy the dual function of mopping and vacuum cleaning, all in a single, convenient appliance.
*The product images and LED lighting effects are for illustration purposes only. Performance depends on the usage environment, and the design and color of the product may vary.
*Pressing the power button after attaching the mop inlet will start the product in a mop-only mode with no vacuuming. Pressing the '<','>' buttons will turn on/off the dust vacuuming function or change the cleaning mode.
Automatic water supply system
Consistent wetness during cleaning
The electronic pump's automatic water supply system reduces the need to stop and soak the mop while cleaning.
*The product images are for illustration purposes only and might differ from the actual product.
*Intertek's testing results show that the A9S maintained an average water content of at least 80% in stage 2 of the mop water spray control and at least 75% in stage 1 for a total of 30 minutes when it cleaned an approximate 44 ㎡ of space in the standard mode for 5 minutes after attaching the mop vacuum inlet as per the company's standards.
*Water content of the mop may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The automatic water supply system operates normally when there is water in the water tank.
Sleek and compact design
Space-saving design makes it easy to use and convenient to store away, helping keep your space clean and tidy.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on the LG measurement, volume was calculated based on product 3D modeling, and compared with the A9K (model name: S98*******).
*Product volume may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
Convenient, versatile cleaning
The dual built-in crevice tip is designed for those hard-to-reach places. There are also extra tools for multi-use.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Keep dust locked away
5-step filtration system keeps dust locked up tight
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Filtration performance may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
Easy detachable filters
Easily detach for hygienic maintenance
Dust bin, exhaust and micro filters can be easily removed, taking the hassle out of cleaner management.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Dust bin filter components include metal mesh with a secondary cyclone.
Smooth and simple battery changes
Monitor power usage through user-friendly LED notifications and then change the battery2) at the touch of a button.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*One(1) battery included as standard.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Disclaimer
1)Lightweight, yet powerful
*Based on the test results of the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL) on November 23, 2023 according to the international standard IEC 62885-4:2020+AMD1:2023 CSV Clause 5.11, the maximum suction power was calculated based on turbo mode using a new battery fully charged with an empty dust bin without combining extension pipe and vacuum nozzle on the vacuum body
*The suction power (unit: W) is calculated by multiplying the Vacuum (unit: kPa) and Air Flow (unit: l/s) observed by the equipment for air data test.
*If the protected mode (When a product is blocked by foreign substances, it makes a ""Wooh~ Wooh~"" sound, and if the foreign substances continue to block, the power is turned off to protect the product) of the product is activated while in use, the suction power is reduced.
*Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
*The total weight of the product is the weight of the body of the vacuum cleaner, the battery, the extension pipe, and the floor nozzle combined.
*The actual product weight may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
2)Changeable battery
*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged in the charging station), Normal mode up to 40 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 30 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 15 minutes, Turbo mode up to 6 minutes)
*Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and house of use.
All Spec
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.