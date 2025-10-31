About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9 Air + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ A9 Air + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier Bundle Set

LG CordZero™ A9 Air + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier Bundle Set

A9LSLIMZ7
Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • Main body only 1.1kg. Lightweight, yet powerful
  • Space-saving stand
  • Crevice tips & tools
  • 360 H Filter
  • Slim and fit design
  • PM 1.0 Sensor
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of A9LSLIM

A9LSLIM

LG CordZero™ A9 Air
Front view of the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier {AS35GGW10.AHK}

AS35GGW10

LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
LG CordZero™ A9 Air key visual image

LG CordZero™ A9 Air key visual image

Lightweight, yet powerful
Compact design
5-step filtration system
Changeable battery

Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions

LG air purifier's slimmer design, with reduced space usage compared to previous models for easier placement

Slim and sleek design

LG air purifier with 360 H Filter, capturing dust and releasing clean air in all directions

360 H Filter

LG air purifier's streamlined LED display, offering clear and intuitive product status information to users

Convenience made simple

LG air purifier connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi, highlighting convenient control and monitoring through the LG ThinQ app

Smart air control

Print

Key Specs

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Beige

FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System

Yes

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology

No

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor

No

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

No

FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Cleaner)

Calming Beige

BASIC ACCESSORIES

Combination Tool

Yes

Cleaning Brush

Yes

Crevice Tool

Yes

BATTERY

Batteries Included (Qty)

1 (Single)

Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Charging Time per battery (minutes)

240

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

40

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

30

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

7

Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

251 x 1026 x 242

Weight (kg)

1.97

Product Height (mm) (Max)

1026

FEATURES (CLEANER)

Type

Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

Thumb Touch Control

Yes

Dual PowerPack

No

Smart Inverter Motor

No

5-Step Filtration System

Yes

AEROSCIENCE

Yes

Battery Status Indicator

Yes

Charging and Storage

1 Way (Floor-standing)

Clogged Objects Indicator

Yes

Convert to Handheld

Yes

Cyclone Technology

Axial Turbo Cyclone

Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

Yes

Kompressor Technology

No

Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

No

Washable Filters

Yes

NOZZLES

Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

No

Bedding Nozzle

No

LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

No

Mop Nozzle

No

Pet Nozzle

No

Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

Yes

Spray Mop Nozzle

No

Steam Mop Nozzle

No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Hard Dirt Tool

No

Accessory Bag

No

Extra Pre-filter

No

Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

No

Extendable Hose Extension

No

Extra Exhaust Filter

No

Flexible Crevice Tool

No

Mattress Tool

No

Mop Pads (Qty)

0

Multi-angle Tool

No

Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

Power Mode

Normal / Power / Turbo

Dust Bin Capacity (L)

0.25

Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

0.25

Max Suction Power (W)

150

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

Print

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

Recommended area (㎡)

32

Power input (W)

35

Power Supply (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

250

CADR (CMM)

4.17

Color

White

Display(Method)

LED + Touch Button

Energy Grade

-

Exterior Design

No

Fan Motor Type

BLDC Motor

CASR (CMM)

No

Noise (High / Low, dB)

53 / 25

Rated Voltage

DC 24 V

FEATURES

360˚ Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Purification Mode/Auto Mode

Yes

Sensor

Dust (PM1.0)

Sleep Mode

Yes

Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

Fan Mode / Purification Steps

5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

Filter Replacement Alarm

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Auto On / Off

Yes

FILTER

Air Purifier Filter

Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA

Filter Grade

H13

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

4.2

Weight_Shipping (kg)

5.7

Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

240 x 500 x 240

Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

307 x 566 x 309

Weight_Net (g)

415

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

[ST11]BAF Certification

Yes

COMPLIANCE

Country of Origin

China

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2025-03

Product Type (Model Name)

AS35GGW10.AHK

What people are saying

