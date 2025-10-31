We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9 Air + PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier Bundle Set
Slim but powerful: Air purification solutions
Slim and sleek design
360 H Filter
Convenience made simple
Smart air control
- LG CordZero™ A9 Air
- LG PuriCare™ AeroHit Air Purifier
Key Specs
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Beige
FEATURES (CLEANER) - 5-Step Filtration System
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology
No
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor
No
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
No
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Beige
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Cleaning Brush
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
40
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
30
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
7
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
251 x 1026 x 242
Weight (kg)
1.97
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1026
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
Dual PowerPack
No
Smart Inverter Motor
No
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Charging and Storage
1 Way (Floor-standing)
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
Kompressor Technology
No
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
No
Washable Filters
Yes
NOZZLES
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
Bedding Nozzle
No
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Spray Mop Nozzle
No
Steam Mop Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Accessory Bag
No
Extra Pre-filter
No
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
Extendable Hose Extension
No
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
Mattress Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Multi-angle Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.25
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
0.25
Max Suction Power (W)
150
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
Recommended area (㎡)
32
Power input (W)
35
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
CADR (CMH)
250
CADR (CMM)
4.17
Color
White
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
Energy Grade
-
Exterior Design
No
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
CASR (CMM)
No
Noise (High / Low, dB)
53 / 25
Rated Voltage
DC 24 V
FEATURES
360˚ Clean
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
Sleep Mode
Yes
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
SMART FEATURES
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Auto On / Off
Yes
FILTER
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series H Filter X 1 EA
Filter Grade
H13
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
4.2
Weight_Shipping (kg)
5.7
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
240 x 500 x 240
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
307 x 566 x 309
Weight_Net (g)
415
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
[ST11]BAF Certification
Yes
COMPLIANCE
Country of Origin
China
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-03
Product Type (Model Name)
AS35GGW10.AHK
