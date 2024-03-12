We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ A9N Vacuum Cleaner A9NCORE1G (Iron Grey)
*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.
*Customers will need to purchase Power Drive Mop additionally
*Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.
*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.
^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Multi Turbo Cyclone
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Iron Grey
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 x Lithiumion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
50
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
105 x 215 x 295
-
Weight (kg)
2.6
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
CordZero™ A9N
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Multi Turbo Cyclone
-
Kompressor Technology
No
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
Optional
-
Pet Nozzle
Optional
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
Yes
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
11min
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.44
