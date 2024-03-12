About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9N Vacuum Cleaner A9NCORE1G (Iron Grey)

LG CordZero™ A9N Vacuum Cleaner A9NCORE1G (Iron Grey)

The head of the vacuum cleaner is quickly sucking up dust on the carpet showing strong suction capability.

AEROScience™

Powerful Suction for
a More Complete Clean

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.
Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™
Powerful, Durable

Smart Inverter Motor with AEROScience™

The Smart Inverter Motor™ spins at rapid speed and drives the fan to generate internal cyclonic air flows inside the vacuum, help to separated and filter dust particles. LG offers a 10-year motor warranty.

*10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

web-LG-CordZeroA9-Bnner-3

*Customers will need to purchase Power Drive Mop additionally

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.
A hand places the battery pack inside the vacuum cleaner. To the left is an icon with two batteries with 60 min on the side and arrows. The batteries move to indicate they can be swapped.

Up to 100-minute run time*

With the two included interchangeable batteries, you can clean and charge at the same time. ( Each battery can last for 50 minutes. )

*Actual run time may vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

A faucet is shown running and water fills half of the photo to show the ease of cleaning the three objects that make up the filter and cyclone system of the handstick vacuum cleaner that are floating.

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*Make sure filter is fully dried, by natural drying for at least 24 hours.

The 5-step filtration system of the product has been separated and shown with arrows and words indicating each step with: 1st cyclone, metal dust filter, 2nd cyclone, pre-filter, fine dust filter.

5-Step Filtration Filter up to 99.9% PM0.3 Particles^

Dust and larger dirt particles are separated in steps 1-3 and deposited in the dust bin, smaller particles including fine dust are then filtered in step 4-5.

^Tested to ASTM F1977-04(2017) Filtration Efficiency of a Vacuum Cleaner System Standards, in Turbo (Max) Mode. Actual filtration efficiency may vary depending on the operating environment.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

Height Adjustable and
Ergonomically Balanced

The telescopic pipe is adjustable to 4 different lengths for added versatility and the Opti-balanced Handle™ has been ergonomically designed to provide comfort and reduce muscle effort while vacuuming.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

Store, Charge Anywhere.

The charging stand has three storage options: Wall-mount, Floor-standing and Compact Installation.

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 x Lithiumion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    50

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    105 x 215 x 295

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    CordZero™ A9N

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Multi Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    No

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

NOZZLES

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    Optional

  • Pet Nozzle

    Optional

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    11min

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

