LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Deep Grey)

LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Deep Grey)

A9T-CORE

LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Deep Grey)

Empty the bin with less
scattered dust and with less hassle

The bin is emptied automatically when you connect to the docking station,
saving you time and the hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

3 Step Filtration System

The filtration system captures fine dust and locks it away, keeping the system running clean.

UVC LED

UVC LED activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibits bacterial growth-leaving your home cleaner.

*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST1*U) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]
*Dust bag should be replaced when the indicator on display is flashing. LG recommends that the dust bag is replaced every 3 months to ensure optimal performance and to inhibit bacterial growth.
*Inhibition rate of bacterial growth may vary, depending on actual environmental conditions.

It shows a frontal shot of A9 All-in-One Tower in a white tone modern living room interior.

Beautiful on the Outside,
Smart on the Inside

The sleek and ingenious design stores, charges, and empties the CordZero all at the same time.
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Clean and Charge at the Same Time with Dual Battery Packs

The interchangeable and rechargeable batteries deliver continuous performance with a runtime of up to 120 minutes* and are easy to swap. Simply push the buttons on both sides and slip the battery in or not.*Each battery can last for 60 minutes.

*Based on LG internal test results, run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo--is up to 120 mins, 60 mins, and 14 mins, respectively. (A9 run time for each mode-Normal, Power and Turbo-is up to 80 mins, 18 mins and 12 mins respectively) These run times apply when two batteries are used, with one being charged in the vacuum cleaner and the other being directly charged by the charging station. With one battery (battery is directly charged from charging station), run time for each mode--Normal, Power, and Turbo-is up to 60 mins, 30 mins, 7 mins, respectively. Actual run time may be reduced when the Power Drive Nozzle with motor is in use and may also vary depending on operating environment and hours of use. The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), without any nozzle, and with the Wi-Fi on.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

Control Features with a Single Touch of Your Thumb

Easily turn your vacuum on and off or select different power levels with a single touch.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Powerful Suction

Powerful suction that filters dust and cleans surfaces in less time.

*Product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The test run by SLG was based on A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested in Turbo mode with a fully-charged battery and an empty dust receptacle. Maximum suction power was calculated by the degree of vacuum (kPa), which was measured for 10 seconds at each measurement point. Actual suction power may vary depending on operating environment. The A9 Kompressor™ was tested without the telescopic pipe or any nozzles.

The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

Delivering Powerful, Durable Cleaning Technology

The Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone™
create powerful suctioning performance.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**10 years warranty on Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on motor only, labor fee will be charged. If the product warranty has expired, when the repair service involves any other related parts, the cost will also be charged to customer.

5-Step Filtration System

Filter out an average 99.999% of 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particles

Washable Cyclones and Filters

The metal dust filter, pre-filter and fine dust filter can all be removed and washed in water to clean dirt away. Leave them completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum.

*The test run by SLG was based on IEC 62885-2 and EN 60312-1, the dust retaining capability at 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ particle size in Turbo mode was tested and averaged 99.999%('Excellent' Grade, 5-Star). Dust retaining capability may vary depending on operating environment.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Compress Dirt in the Bin, So You
Empty Less Often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ gives you up to 2.4 times the bin space, meaning less time to empty the bin.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal testing results observed by Intertek. A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on operating environment.

A vacuum cleaner is placed behind it, showing a woman using the ThinQ app on her smartphone.

Manage Your Vacuum
Cleaner at Ease

"With a compatible smartphone and LG ThinQ™ app you can have product monitoring, filter cleaning guide, cleaning history management, push notification
and smart diagnosis™."

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*To use ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ needs to be connected to Wi-Fi via 'LG ThinQ App. The 'LG ThinQ™ App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on any smart phone . Detailed instructions are in LG ThinQ™, Please refer to the application guide. The LG ThinQ™ App may not properly function based on some smart phone models. Please check software versions for compatibility (Android OS 5.0 or above, iOS 10.0 or above)

Easy Cleaning

Slim Power Drive Nozzle™

It effectively lifts dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces.

Bedding Power Punch

4,000 vibration* with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.

Combination Tool (2in1)

It can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle.

Crevice Tool

For cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas.

Power Drive™ Mini(Optional)

Vacuum pet hair off fabric surfaces like sofas, pet furniture, and bedding.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on LG internal test results, the number of vibrations per minute vary depending on operating environment and hours of use.

Elevates Your Space

It shows the vacuum cleaners from various angles placed in a space in a modern interior.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Deep Grey

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084289759

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    260 x 870 x 260

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    256 x 1009 x 298

  • Weight (kg)

    10.1

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • UVC LED

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    No

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    No

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    No

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    0

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    No

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    1.015

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    0.44

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    210

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    45

  • Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

    1.15

  • Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

    1700

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Buy Directly

A9T-CORE

LG CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Deep Grey)