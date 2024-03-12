About Cookies on This Site

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Nature Green)

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Nature Green)

A9T-STEAM

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Nature Green)

It shows a nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam.

LG objet collection

Complete your space

LG objet collection A9T-Steam has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in the Living Room that matches naturally to the furniture around.

It shows nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in a blue-tone modern living room.

It shows nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in a brown-tone modern living room.

It shows LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in a modern living room.

Create a natural atmosphere in any space

LG CordZero™ objet collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It shows the nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam.

It shows nature green color LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in a modern living room.

It shows LG Objet Collection A9T-Steam is placed in a green-tone modern living room.

Designed for a better ife

This image shows the dust automatically emptying when connected to the All-in-One Tower.

Hands-free auto dust emptying

This image shows the bottom of Steam mop with the expression of steam heat.

Easier stain removal with steam mop

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Up to 2.4× more bin capacity

Shows mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the CordZero All-in-One Tower.

Smart monitoring and diagnosis

Easy emptying & storage

Beautiful on the outside, smart on the inside

The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

Get the vacuum that empties itself

The bin empties automatically when you connect to the docking station, saving you the time and hassle of dust scattering all over the place.

The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.

Enjoy the ease of a self-cleaning container

UVC LED1)activates on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibit bacterial growth — leaving your home cleaner.

The graphic image shows the working shape of the UVC LED and where it is located inside the vacuum cleaner.

More space to elevate your design

Enjoy more space in your home with a style to match it.

It shows the right storage space, the left storage space, and the wet mop attached to the outside of the vacuum cleaner.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

[UVC LED]1)

*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST**U**) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC TS 62885-1 5.1 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]

*The dust bag is replaceable, and the effect of inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the surface of the dust accumulated inside the dust bag and the replacement time of the dust bag may vary depending on actual environmental conditions.

*UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances of LG Electronics.

*When the power is normally applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle.

*Change the dust bag more often in hot and humid summer. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and dry it completely before using it again. Also, wipe the space where the dust bag used to be with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer, and wipe the exterior with a wet tissue as discoloration may occur if a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol is used.

*Based on the LG measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual dust bag capacity may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

No More Stops in the Middle of Cleaning1

Continuous performance

No more stops in the middle of cleaning

Clean free of interruption with dual battery packs and a Kompressor to give you more dust bin space.

This image shows you enjoying cleaning using the CodeZero All-In-One Tower.

Empty the bin less often

The LG KOMPRESSOR™ gives you up to 2.4 times1) the bin space, meaning less time wasted emptying the bin.

It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.

Charge a backup battery while you clean

Vacuum as long as you need to with a 120-minute runtime thanks to dual battery packs2).

It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.

Control features with one touch of your thumb

Use both mopping and vacuum features at the same time with one touch of a conveniently placed button.

It shows the vacuum cleaner handle and the button on the handle.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

[LG KOMPRESSOR™]1)

*As a result of verifying the LG test results by Intertek, a third-party testing organization, A9 Kompressor™ receptacle capacity (compression dfficiency) was tested on Turbo mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and compressed by the manual compression function repeatedly until it reached the receptacle capacity. Compression efficiency "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of compressed cat hair with the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). Actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on the usage environment.

"[DUAL PowerPack™]2)

*As a result of LG internal testing, the runtime of dual batteries (2 batteries) is based on replacement of 2 new batteries (1 new battery inserted into the main body and fully charged, 1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station), Normal mode up to 120 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 60 minutes, Turbo mode up to 14 minutes), and Normal mode up to 80 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 40 minutes, Turbo mode up to 20 minutes)"

*As a result of LG internal testing, runtime of single battery is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station), Normal mode is up to 60 minutes without any nozzle attached (Power mode up to 30 minutes, Turbo mode up to 7 minutes), and Normal mode up to 40 minutes with the nozzle attached that included motor inside. (Power mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo mode up to 10 minutes)

*Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor, and may also vary depending on operating environment and hous of use.

*The test was run at room temperature(26℃, 78.8℉), and with the Wi-Fi on.

Steam<sup>1)</sup> Mop to Remove Dust and Dirt<sup>2)</sup>1

Great cleaning efficiency

Steam1) mop to remove dust and dirt2)

Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time with cordzero.

From normal to steam mop

Simply use the Steam battery pack3) to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.

Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.

Vacuum and mop your surfaces all at once

Vacuum and mop functions work in combination, helping you save time.

In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.

Uninterrupted cleaning with a mop that stays wet

In mop mode, the automatic water supply system from an electronic pump can reduce the inconvenience of having to re-wet and wring the mop by stopping the cleaning if the mop dries during cleaning.

The mop is wet. A close-up of the internal pump on the left shows water flowing through the pump, with a water drop icon added.

2) Lifting or tilting of the nozzle cuts off the steam generator will stop working.

3) Since there is an acceleration sensor, the steam generator stops if there is no nozzle movement for about 20 seconds or more, and the mop rotation stops after about 1 minute or more4).

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

[Steam]1)

*Steam Power Mop's 'Steam' technology : A technology that supplies the steam generated by supplying water to the steam generator, which has been heated with a heating device, directly from the steam generator's outlet to the mop attached to the bottom of the product.

*In order to fully supply steam to the mop as much as possible, the steam outlet is in contact with the mop, so it may be difficult to visually check the steam supplied to the mop when using the product.

*After connecting the steam power mop, press the power button to operate in the steam mop-only mode or mop-only mode without suction function. You can turn the dust suction function on/off or change the cleaning mode by pressing the plus or minus button.

[Easier Stain Removal]2)

*As a result of testing by Intertek based on the test method presented by LG in June 2022, contaminants(chocolate or beef oil) was applied to the PVC flooring and hardened, and then the floor was cleaned back and forth with the steam power mop nozzle to compare the pollutant removal performance of the steam mop mode and the mop mode.

*Floor decontamination performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

 

[Steam Battery Pack]3)

*The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.

 

[Floor Protection]4)

*The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.

A Thorough, Satisfying Clean1

Detailed cleaning

A thorough, satisfying clean

The Wide Slim Nozzle conveniently cleans narrow and hard-to-reach spaces.

Upgraded nozzle specs¹⁾

The width has been increased by approx. 5 cm to cover more space with less effort, and the slim design lowered by approx. 0.85 cm makes cleaning more convenient.

A close-up image of the inlet is added over the product cut of the nozzle, and a graphic of the air passing through is shown.

Precision corner cleaning

When cleaning corners and walls, it moves and suck dust into the channel that form an airflow.

A close-up image of the inlet is added over the product cut of the nozzle, and a graphic of the air passing through is shown.

Bright led lighting²⁾

The LED light on the front of the nozzle illuminates the floor in dark environments to help clean the floor.

A nozzle is placed in a dark space, and lighting is coming from the front LED light.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

[Wide Slim Nozzle]1)

*As a result of LG measurement, it was compared with the existing LG CordZero A9 Kompressor slim floor nozzle.

*The actual product size may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.

 

[LED lighting]2)

*The expression of the LED lighting effect is an advertising expression designed to help understanding and may differ from the actual expression.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™1

Convenient connectivity

Smart living begins with lg thinq™

Easily monitor the cleaning history of your CordZero, run diagnostics & more with the LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a mobile phone with a CordZero All-in-One Tower and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The application screen image may differ depending on the product or app version used.

Use Various Nozzles to Suit your Situation1

All the tools you need

Use various nozzles to suit your situation

Vacuum more effectively with the nozzles LG suggests for each situation.

Steam power mop nozzle

Remove stubborn stains with heated mops by supplying steam and can vacuum and steam mop at the same time.

Wide slim nozzle

The wide slim nozzle with LED light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.

Bedding power punch

4,000 vibration* with suction occurs at the same time to clean mattresses, beddings, sofas and even car seats.
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.

Crevice tool

This image shows you using the 2-in-1 Combination Tool to clean narrow gaps such as bookcase gaps, frame gaps, etc.

2-in-1 combination tool

The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.

Clean the floor and purify the air at once

The 5-step filtration system separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust.
Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.

Removable filters for easy maintenance

Both the filter and the cyclone system can easily be removed to clean your vacuum and keep it in the best condition.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.

Reduced cleaning time with strong suction

The powerful combined features of the Smart Inverter Motor™ and Axial Turbo Cycle™ reduce cleaning time while boosting cleaning performance.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

230426_Global Step UP POP_Proposal

Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Green

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Calming Green

  • Body Color (Tower)

    Calming Green

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084289698

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Cleaning Brush

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    2 (Dual)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Charging Time per battery (minutes)

    240

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)

    60

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    40

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)

    7

  • Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)

    6

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    270 x 870 x 260

  • Weight (kg)

    2.6

  • Product Height (mm) (Max)

    1120

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    256 x 1009 x 298

  • Weight (kg)

    10.1

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Thumb Touch Control

    Yes

  • Dual PowerPack

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    Yes

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Yes

  • Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Charging and Storage

    All-in-One Tower

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Convert to Handheld

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)

    Yes

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    Yes

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    Yes

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    Yes

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • UVC LED

    Yes

NOZZLES

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    No

  • Bedding Nozzle

    Yes

  • LED Lighting Wide Nozzle

    Yes

  • Mop Nozzle

    No

  • Pet Nozzle

    No

  • Slim Hard Floor Nozzle

    No

  • Steam Mop Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Hard Dirt Tool

    No

  • Accessory Bag

    No

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage

    No

  • Extendable Hose Extension

    No

  • Extra Exhaust Filter

    No

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    No

  • Mattress Tool

    No

  • Mop Pads (Qty)

    4

  • Multi-angle Tool

    No

  • Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Power Mode

    Normal / Power / Turbo

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L)

    0.44

  • Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)

    1.056

  • Max Suction Power (W)

    220

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto / Manual

  • Bag Capacity (L)

    2.5

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    36

  • Power Consumption (A) (Charging)

    1.15

  • Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)

    0.6

  • Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)

    1000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cleaning History

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm

    Yes

  • Filter Cleaning Guide

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

A9T-STEAM

Objet Collection | LG CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Made in Korea, Nature Green)