[UVC LED]1)

*The test was run by KRIBS, in accordance to LG Electronics protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No. : VDS-ST**U**) was filled with simulated household dust, specified IEC TS 62885-1 5.1 and bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli-about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The cultivated chalet is located on 9 representative location on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria with the un-treated chalet. [Test condition : (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]

*The dust bag is replaceable, and the effect of inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the surface of the dust accumulated inside the dust bag and the replacement time of the dust bag may vary depending on actual environmental conditions.

*UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances of LG Electronics.

*When the power is normally applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle.

*Change the dust bag more often in hot and humid summer. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and dry it completely before using it again. Also, wipe the space where the dust bag used to be with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer, and wipe the exterior with a wet tissue as discoloration may occur if a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol is used.

*Based on the LG measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual dust bag capacity may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.