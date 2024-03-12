We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower A9X Wireless Vacuum Cleaner (Made in Korea, Calming Green)
LG A9X features that you'll love
Hands-free Auto Dust Emptying
Wide Slim Nozzle
Wide Slim Nozzle
Reach into tight spaces.
LG Kompressor™
Up to 2.4× more bin capacity
Steam Power Mop
Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same.
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
Easy emptying & storage
Free your hands from dust and mess
Dock your vacuum cleaner into the tower to automatically empty their dust containers, saving you time and preventing particles from re-entering the air.
Feel free from dust, pollen, and pet hair
The tower design incorporates a 3-Step Filtration System, securely trapping dirt and filtering out particles to prevent the release of dust or pet hair into the air during emptying
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Enjoy the ease of a self-cleaning container
UVC LED1) is used on the top layer of dust inside the bag to inhibit bacterial growth, maintaining internal cleanliness of the tower.
The graphic image shows the working shape of the UVC LED and where it is located inside the vacuum cleaner.
More space to elevate your design
Enjoy more space in your home with a style to match it
It shows the right storage space, the left storage space, and the wet mop attached to the outside of the vacuum cleaner.
Easy storage
Stylish and space-saving
Dock the vacuum cleaner into one device to reduce clutter in your home. The tower accessory is also a convenient space to store extra vacuum nozzles and accessories.
It shows calming green color LG Objet Collection A9X is placed in a modern living room.
Great cleaning efficiency
Steam mop6) to remove dust and dirt7)
Vacuum and steam mop your floor at the same time with LG Objet Collection A9X.
From normal to steam mop
Simply use the Steam Battery Pack8) to switch from normal wet mop mode to steam mop mode.
Image of steam battery packs installed from top to bottom.
Vacuum and mop your surfaces all at once
In the underside cut of the Steam Mop, mop is activated, and at the same time dust is collected and sucked into the inlet.
Uninterrupted cleaning with a mop that stays wet
Two dark cleaning pads under an LG appliance, with a blue water drop in the top left indicating a wet cleaning system.
Built-in Steam Safety
Smart Safety Sensing stops steaming in three different situations.
1) If the steam generator's temperature rises too high, it will stop working.
The Steam Mop's steam generator and battery pack have red graphics. At the top left is a thermometer icon and the text 'Overheating Sensors'.
2) Lifting or tilting of the nozzle cuts off the steam generator will stop working.
The left side of the Steam Mop is slightly raised and there is a red arrow pointing upwards to the side. In the upper left corner there is an arrow and the text 'Tilting Sensor'.
3) Since there is an acceleration sensor, the steam generator stops if there is no nozzle movement for about 20 seconds or more, and the mop rotation stops after about 1 minute or more9).
The bottom surface in contact with the Steam Mop has a red graphic treatment. At the top left is a pause icon and the text 'Floor Protection'.
LG ThinQ™
Manage your devices from
the LG ThinQ™ 2) app
Set your favorite cleaning mode as the Default Mode within the LG ThinQ™ smart application to save time whenever you start cleaning.
Interior image with a close-up mobile phone screen and LG A9X in place.
Powerful cleaning
Better performance with a lighter design
Stronger 280W suction power effectively cleans your home. At just 2.47kg,
this lightweight vacuum is easy to use all around your home.
*The actual product weight & suction power may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
*If the product's protection mode is activated during use (when the product is blocked by foreign objects, it will make a "woo~woo~" sound, and if the foreign objects continue to block, the power will be turned off to protect the product), the suction power will be reduced.
Wide Slim Nozzle
A thorough and satisfying clean
The Wide Slim Nozzle 3) is 20% wider and 15% slimmer, allowing for precise cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and corners. Bright LED lighting illuminates the area in front of the nozzle, helping you to see fine dust and difficult-to-spot hairs.
*The actual product size may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
LCD Screen
Easily see, informative LCD
Effortlessly monitor, customize settings, and troubleshoot with an intuitive screen that adjusts to the vacuum's orientation and touch buttons built into the vacuum's handle.
More benefits
Empty less often with KOMPRESSOR™ ⁴⁾ technology
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
Dual Battery Pack⁵⁾ gives up to 120 minutes of use
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
Trap fine dust with the 5-Step Filtration System
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Washable cyclone and filters ensure cleanliness.
Easily remove and clean the filter and cyclone system to keep your vacuum running at its best.
With durable, long-lasting Smart Inverter Motor™.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor™ and the Axial Turbo Cyclone™ . In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor™ installed from the inside.
Nozzles & tools
Different nozzles for different needs
Steam Power Mop
Remove stubborn stains with Steam Power Mop by supplying steam and can vacuum and steam mop at the same time.
Wide Slim Nozzle
The wide slim nozzle with LED light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.
“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product's accompanying accessories.
Disclaimer
1) UVC LED
-The test was conducted by KRIBS, following LG Electronics' protocol. The dust bag in the All-in-One Tower (Model No.: VDS-ST**U**) was filled with simulated household dust specified by IEC TS 62885-1 5.1, along with bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pneumonia bacilli, Escherichia coli - about 107 CFU / ㎖ for each test bacteria). The controlled chalet was placed at 9 representative locations on top of the dust. After operating the UVC LED for 2 hours, a comparison was made between the number of live bacteria in the treated and untreated chalets. [Test conditions: (23 ± 2) ℃, (45 ± 5) % R.H.]
- The dust bag is replaceable, and the effectiveness of inhibiting the growth of bacteria on the surface of the dust accumulated inside the bag, as well as the recommended replacement interval for the dust bag, may vary depending on actual environmental conditions.
- UVC (ultraviolet C) LED, which reduces harmful bacteria, is applied to various home appliances by LG Electronics.
- When the power is correctly applied by inserting the power plug of the All-in-One Tower into an outlet, the UVC LED operates automatically for about 2 hours in a 12-hour cycle.
- Change the dust bag more frequently during hot and humid summers. When replacing the dust bag, remove the motor protection filter, wash it, and ensure it is completely dry before reuse. Also, clean the space where the dust bag was placed with a disinfectant tissue or a tissue soaked in hand sanitizer. Wipe the exterior with a damp tissue; using a disinfectant tissue containing alcohol may cause discoloration.
- Based on LG's measurement results when the dust bag is full, the actual capacity of the dust bag may vary depending on the manufacturing process and measurement environment.
2) LG ThinQ™
- To use the LG ThinQ™ app, compatible vacuum devices must be connected to Wi-Fi via the LG LG ThinQ™ app. The LG ThinQ™ app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone. Detailed pairing instructions can be found within the LG ThinQ™ app. Please refer to the application guide.
- The LG ThinQ™ app may not be compatible with older smartphone models.
3) Wide Slim Nozzle
- As a result of LG measurement, it was compared with the existing LG CordZero A9 Kompressor slim floor nozzle.
- The expression of the LED lighting effect is an advertising expression designed to help understanding and may differ from the actual expression.
4) KOMPRESSOR™
- As a result of verifying the LG test results through Intertek, a third-party testing organization, the receptacle capacity (compression deficiency) of the A9 KOMPRESSOR™ was tested in Turbo Mode. Cat hair (Maine Coon) was suctioned and manually compressed repeatedly until the receptacle capacity was reached. Compression efficiency of "2.4x" was calculated by comparing the weight of the compressed cat hair to the weight of non-compressed cat hair (both with the same volume). The actual receptacle capacity (compression efficiency) may vary depending on the usage environment.
sub
5) Dual Battery Pack™
- Actual runtime may be reduced when using a nozzle with a motor and may also vary depending on the operating environment and hours of use.
- The test was conducted at room temperature (26℃, 78.8℉) with Wi-Fi enabled.
- As a result of LG's internal testing, the runtime of dual batteries (2 batteries) is based on the replacement of 2 new batteries (1 new battery inserted into the main body and fully charged, 1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 120 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 60 minutes, Power Mode up to 20 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 12 minutes). With the nozzle attached, which includes a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 80 minutes (Normal Mode up to 40 minutes, Power Mode up to 26 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 16 minutes).
- The runtime of a single battery, as determined by LG's internal testing, is based on using a new battery (1 new battery fully charged separately from the charging station). In Low Mode, runtime is up to 60 minutes without any nozzle attached (Normal Mode up to 30 minutes, Power Mode up to 10 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 6 minutes). With the nozzle attached, including a motor inside, runtime in Low Mode is up to 40 minutes (Normal Mode up to 20 minutes, Power Mode up to 13 minutes, Turbo Mode up to 8 minutes).
6) Steam Power Mop
- Steam Power Mop's 'Steam' technology : A technology that supplies the steam generated by supplying water to the steam generator, which has been heated with a heating device, directly from the steam generator's outlet to the mop attached to the bottom of the product.
- In order to fully supply steam to the mop as much as possible, the steam outlet is in contact with the mop, so it may be difficult to visually check the steam supplied to the mop when using the product.
- After connecting the steam power mop, press the power button to operate in the steam mop-only mode or mop-only mode without suction function. You can turn the dust suction function on/off or change the cleaning mode by pressing the plus or minus button.
- From the LCD display on the body, the Steam Power Mop can be turned on/off and its water supply can be controlled easily.
7) Easier Stain Removal
- As a result of testing by Intertek based on the test method presented by LG in June 2022, contaminants(chocolate or beef oil) was applied to the PVC flooring and hardened, and then the floor was cleaned back and forth with the steam power mop nozzle to compare the pollutant removal performance of the steam mop mode and the mop mode.
- Floor decontamination performance may vary depending on the usage environment.
8) Steam Battery Pack
- The battery can be removed from the steam battery pack and charged separately only in the battery charger of the All-in-One Tower or charging station.
9) Floor Protection
- The usage environment may affect the time the product takes to enter floor protection mode.
FAQ
The dust emptying function isn't working. How can I fix this?
Please check the following:
① Make sure the power plug is connected.
② Check that the vacuum cleaner is properly installed. It will beep if set up correctly.
③ If the dust stops emptying, pressing the "Start/Stop” button will restart the process.
④ The dust-emptying mode is either automatic or manual:
- The default setting for wireless vacuum cleaners is Manual mode.
- For Manual mode, press the Stick Empty buttons while the wireless vacuum cleaner is docked to begin the dust emptying process.
- To switch between the Manual and Auto dust-emptying modes, press the Select Mode button for at least three seconds.
I've plugged the power in again, but the product setting initialization isn't working. What should I do?
A motor is not working properly. Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.
The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?
Please check whether:
① The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
② Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
③ The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.
Why isn’t my vacuum charging?
Here are some tips:
① Check if the vacuum is properly installed - it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
② Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
③ Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
④ Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
⑤ Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 41°F (5°C). Try charging again after it’s above 41°F.
What should I do if the product has a smell?
Here are some tips:
① New vacuums may have a "new" smell that goes away after 3 months.
② Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
③ If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
What does it mean if the Auto emptying and Auxiliary battery indicators flash at the same time?
A motor is not working properly. This could be caused by:
- The motor that presses the dust bin cover separation button
- The motor that opens and closes the dust bin cover
- The motor that changes air flow between the STICK Emptying and the ROBOT Emptying modes
Please unplug the power cord and contact an LG Electronics service center.
Why does the dust emptying notification flash red for about 10 seconds followed by a beep?
The dust bag is full and needs replacing.
SUMMARY
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Green
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
Calming Green
-
Body Color (Tower)
Calming Green
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096109069
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Combination Tool
Yes
-
Cleaning Brush
No
-
Crevice Tool
Yes
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
2 (Dual)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Charging Time per battery (minutes)
240
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode without Nozzles)
30
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Normal Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
20
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode without Nozzles)
6
-
Max Run Time per battery (minutes) (Turbo Mode with Power Drive Nozzle)
8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
300 x 1120 x 245
-
Weight (kg)
2.49
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
1120
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
256 x 1009 x 298
-
Weight (kg)
9.7
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)
-
Thumb Touch Control
Yes
-
Dual PowerPack
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
AEROSCIENCE
Yes
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Charging and Storage
All-in-One Tower
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Kompressor Technology
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes
-
Washable Filters
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
Yes
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
Yes
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
Yes
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Nano LED
No
-
UVC LED
Yes
NOZZLES
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
-
Bedding Nozzle
Yes
-
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
Yes
-
Mop Nozzle
No
-
Pet Nozzle
No
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
-
Steam Mop Nozzle
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Hard Dirt Tool
No
-
Accessory Bag
No
-
Extra Pre-filter
No
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
-
Extendable Hose Extension
No
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
-
Mattress Tool
No
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
4
-
Multi-angle Tool
No
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Power Mode
Low Power / Normal / Power / Turbo
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
0.5
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
1.25
-
Max Suction Power (W)
280
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto / Manual
-
Bag Capacity (L)
2.5
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
30
-
Power Consumption (A) (Charging)
1.15
-
Power Consumption (A) (Cleaning)
0.6
-
Power Consumption (W) (Cleaning)
1700
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Cleaning History
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
Yes
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
