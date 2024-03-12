We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Blu-Ray high definition player with Wi-Fi
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
up to 1080p
HDMI / Component
-
Resolution
up to 1080p 24/60Hz
-
Power SMPS
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
<0.1W
-
Power Consumption
20W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x45x200
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Wireless LAN
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Cinema Zoom
Yes
-
Network firmware update
Yes
-
MP3ID tag
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
TERMINAL
-
USB
2.0
-
Optical
Yes
-
Composite
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Ver 1.3
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
Coaxial
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)
Yes
-
YouTube
Yes
-
Picasa Web Album
Yes
-
AccuWeather
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
Yes
