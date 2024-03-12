About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Blu-Ray high definition player with Wi-Fi

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Blu-Ray high definition player with Wi-Fi

BD570

LG Blu-Ray high definition player with Wi-Fi

Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback

    Yes

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • up to 1080p

    HDMI / Component

  • Resolution

    up to 1080p 24/60Hz

  • Power SMPS

    110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    <0.1W

  • Power Consumption

    20W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x45x200

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    7.1ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    7.1ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • Cinema Zoom

    Yes

  • Network firmware update

    Yes

  • MP3ID tag

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

TERMINAL

  • USB

    2.0

  • Optical

    Yes

  • Composite

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Ver 1.3

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Coaxial

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)

    Yes

  • YouTube

    Yes

  • Picasa Web Album

    Yes

  • AccuWeather

    Yes

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback (via USB)

    Yes

Our Picks for You 