3D Blu-ray Disc Playback 2.1 Stylish Floating Design Home Cinema System with LG Smart TV
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Ch
2.1
-
Power Output - Total
400W
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
NETWORK
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
Wired
Yes
-
DLNA - DMP
Yes
-
DLNA - DMR (Mobile to TV Streaming)
Yes
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
Yes
-
LG Apps
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes (2)
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
iPod,iPhone,iPad via 1 USB connection
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
Optical (direct key)
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
-
Audio - FLAC
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
373x228x75
-
Front Speaker
135x230x75
-
Subwoofer
220x290x280
