2D-Blu-ray Disc™ Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

2D-Blu-ray Disc™ Player

BP135

2D-Blu-ray Disc™ Player

Print

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Dimensions

    270 x 39 x 198 (mm)

  • Weight

    0.84 kg

IN/OUT

  • HDMI Output

    Yes

  • USB (Qty)

    1ea

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control

    U3

  • RCU / Battery

    Yes

  • Owners Manual

    Simple type

CONVENIENCE

  • Set Up Wizard

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Instant tray open

    4 sec↓

  • Booting Time

    9.5 sec↓

  • Loading Time

    18 sec

  • Firmware Update

    Disc/USB

  • Last Scene Memory

    DVD/HDMV

  • USB direct recording

    Option

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD profile

    1.1

  • USB playback

    Yes

  • External HDD playback (via USB)

    Yes

  • BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT

  • Movie -----

    -----

  • MPEG-1

    Yes

  • MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • DivX & DivX HD

    Yes

  • MKV

    Yes

  • AVC Rec

    Yes

  • AVCHD

    Yes

  • M4V

    Yes

  • WMV

    Yes

  • 3GP

    Yes

  • MP4

    Yes

  • MOV

    Yes

  • FLV

    Yes

  • VOB

    Yes

  • Music -----

    -----

  • LPCM

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • Dolby Digital

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)

  • DTS

    Bitstream / Decoding

  • DTS2.0+Digital Out

    Decoding

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Bitstream

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding

  • MP3

    Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding

  • WMA

    Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding

  • FLAC

    Decoding

  • Photo -----

    -----

  • JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF

    JPEG / GIF/ Animated GIF

VIDEO FEATURES

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Deep Color

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Re-Encoder (DTS Only)

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Down Sampling

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

  • Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse

    Yes/Yes

  • Trick Play - Slow Forword

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Step Forward

    Yes

  • Trick Play - Pause

    Yes

  • Search - Title/Track

    Yes

  • Search - Chapter

    Yes

  • Search- Time

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - Title/Track

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - Chapter

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - A-B

    Yes

  • Play Mode - Random

    Yes

