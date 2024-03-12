We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2D-Blu-ray Disc™ Player
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Dimensions
270 x 39 x 198 (mm)
-
Weight
0.84 kg
IN/OUT
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
USB (Qty)
1ea
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control
U3
-
RCU / Battery
Yes
-
Owners Manual
Simple type
CONVENIENCE
-
Set Up Wizard
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Instant tray open
4 sec↓
-
Booting Time
9.5 sec↓
-
Loading Time
18 sec
-
Firmware Update
Disc/USB
-
Last Scene Memory
DVD/HDMV
-
USB direct recording
Option
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD profile
1.1
-
USB playback
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
PLAYABLE DECODING FORMAT
-
Movie -----
-----
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
DivX & DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVC Rec
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
M4V
Yes
-
WMV
Yes
-
3GP
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
FLV
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
Music -----
-----
-
LPCM
Bitstream / Decoding
-
Dolby Digital
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
Dolby TrueHD
Bitstream / Decoding (2ch)
-
DTS
Bitstream / Decoding
-
DTS2.0+Digital Out
Decoding
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Bitstream
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding
-
MP3
Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding
-
WMA
Bitstream(PCM only) / Decoding
-
FLAC
Decoding
-
Photo -----
-----
-
JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF
JPEG / GIF/ Animated GIF
VIDEO FEATURES
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Deep Color
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Re-Encoder (DTS Only)
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Down Sampling
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse
Yes/Yes
-
Trick Play - Slow Forword
Yes
-
Trick Play - Step Forward
Yes
-
Trick Play - Pause
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track
Yes
-
Search - Chapter
Yes
-
Search- Time
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Chapter
Yes
-
Repeat Play - A-B
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.