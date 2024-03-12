We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D-Blu-ray Disc™ Player with
All Spec
R/PANEL
-
Video Out: Composite
Yes
-
Video Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Audio Out: Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out: Optical
Yes
-
Audio Out: HDMI
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
V5 / Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
NETWORK
-
Wired
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
DMP (DLNA)
Yes
-
DMR
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Photo Thumbnail
Yes
-
All-in-One Search - CP
Yes
-
All-in-One Search - App
Yes
LG SMARTTV
-
Premium Contents
Yes
-
LG Apps LG
Yes
APPLICATION
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback (via USB)
Yes
-
Smartphone RCU apps - LG remote
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC Rec
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - RMVB
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - FLAC
Yes
PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x41x188
