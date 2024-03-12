We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enjoy LG Smart Entertainment with Smart Control
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Dimensions
360 x 39.5 x 199 (mm)
-
Weight
1.37 kg
IN/OUT
-
HDMI Output
Yes
-
Audio Out: Coaxial
Yes
-
Analog Audio 2ch Output
Yes
-
USB
1ea
-
Ethernet
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Yes
-
Wi-Fi direct
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP / DMR
ACCESSORY
-
AV Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
V6
-
RCU / Battery
Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
-
Owners Manual
Simple type
-
Toper / Sticker
Yes / Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Sound Privacy
Yes
-
Set Up Wizard
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Time bar
Yes
-
Firmware Update
Network/Disc/USB
-
LG Remote App
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
DVD/HDMV
-
Power On Resume Play
Option
-
Screen Saver
Yes
-
Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
LG SMART FUNCTIONS
-
Premium Contents (CP)
CP
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
All-in-One Search
Yes
PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD profile
Yes
-
USB playback
Yes
-
External HDD playback (via USB)
Yes
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Yes
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
VIDEO FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG1
Yes
-
Video - MPEG2 PS/TS
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC Rec
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - MOV
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
-
Video - TS
Yes
-
Video - DAT
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
PCM only
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
PCM only
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
2ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS2.0+Digital Out
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - FLAC
Yes
-
Photo - JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO
Yes/Yes/Yes/No
VIDEO FEATURES
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Deep Color
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Re-Encoder (DTS Only)
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Down Sampling
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse
Yes/Yes
-
Trick Play - Slow Forword/Reverse
Yes/No
-
Trick Play - Step Forward/Reverse
Yes/No
-
Trick Play - Pause
Yes
-
Search - Title/Track
Yes
-
Search - Chapter
Yes
-
Search- Time
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Title/Track
Yes
-
Repeat Play - Chapter
Yes
-
Repeat Play - A-B
Yes
-
Resume Stop
Yes
-
Play Mode - Random
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.