Enjoy LG Smart Entertainment with Smart Control

BP530

Enjoy LG Smart Entertainment with Smart Control

BP530

Enjoy LG Smart Entertainment with Smart Control

DESIGN

  • Dimensions

    360 x 39.5 x 199 (mm)

  • Weight

    1.37 kg

IN/OUT

  • HDMI Output

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Coaxial

    Yes

  • Analog Audio 2ch Output

    Yes

  • USB

    1ea

  • Ethernet

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • DLNA

    DMP / DMR

ACCESSORY

  • AV Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    V6

  • RCU / Battery

    Yes

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

  • Owners Manual

    Simple type

  • Toper / Sticker

    Yes / Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Sound Privacy

    Yes

  • Set Up Wizard

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Firmware Update

    Network/Disc/USB

  • LG Remote App

    Yes

  • Last Scene Memory

    DVD/HDMV

  • Power On Resume Play

    Option

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

LG SMART FUNCTIONS

  • Premium Contents (CP)

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search

    Yes

PROFILE & PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD profile

    Yes

  • USB playback

    Yes

  • External HDD playback (via USB)

    Yes

  • BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW

    Yes

  • Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

VIDEO FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG1

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG2 PS/TS

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

  • Video - TS

    Yes

  • Video - DAT

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    PCM only

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    PCM only

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    PCM only

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS2.0+Digital Out

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - FLAC

    Yes

  • Photo - JPEG/ GIF/ Animated GIF/ PNG/ MPO

    Yes/Yes/Yes/No

VIDEO FEATURES

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Yes

  • Deep Color

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Re-Encoder (DTS Only)

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Down Sampling

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

PLAYBACK CAPABILITY

  • Trick Play - Fast Forward/Reverse

    Yes/Yes

  • Trick Play - Slow Forword/Reverse

    Yes/No

  • Trick Play - Step Forward/Reverse

    Yes/No

  • Trick Play - Pause

    Yes

  • Search - Title/Track

    Yes

  • Search - Chapter

    Yes

  • Search- Time

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - Title/Track

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - Chapter

    Yes

  • Repeat Play - A-B

    Yes

  • Resume Stop

    Yes

  • Play Mode - Random

    Yes

