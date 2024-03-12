3D Blu-ray Player with SMART features for a limitless entertainment

About Cookies on This Site

R/PANEL

  • Video Out: Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out: HDMI

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Out: Optical

    Yes

  • Audio Out: HDMI

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • RCU / Battery

    V5 / Yes

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Yes

  • Wired

    Yes

  • Smart Share

    Yes

  • DMP (DLNA)

    Yes

  • DMR

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • MP3ID tag

    Yes

  • Music ID file info (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Music ID streaming (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • Video ID DVD/BD (Gradenote)

    Yes

  • Music Thumbnail

    Yes

  • Photo Thumbnail

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search - CP

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search - App

    Yes

LG SMARTTV

  • Premium Contents

    Yes

  • LG Apps LG

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback (via USB)

    Yes

  • Smartphone RCU apps - LG remote

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - RMVB

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    2ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - FLAC

    Yes

PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x41x197

