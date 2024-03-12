We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG DV380 DVD Player
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
DVD Player
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
-
Power Consumption
8W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x35x195
-
Weight(Kg)
1.7
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Video DAC
108MHz/14bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio Vocal on/off
Yes
-
Audio DRC On/Off
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD+R(Double)
Yes
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
VCD/SVCD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
GUI
-
Graphic User interface
Yes
-
Language
Eng / Spa / Fre / Ger / Ita / Por(BZ) / Dut / Pol / Rus / Gre /Simp.Chi / Trad.Chi / Jap / Thai / Vietnam / Indonesian
CONVENIENCE
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Last Condition Memory
Yes
-
Progressive scan
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
x1.5 Audio/Video
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
DVD mode
Yes
-
HDD mode
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Digital Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - S-Video
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video out - Progressive Scan
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
