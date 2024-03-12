About Cookies on This Site

1080P Up Conversion

1080P Up Conversion

DV490H

1080P Up Conversion

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    DVD Player

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Language

    Yes

  • full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    9W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x35x195

  • Weight(Kg)

    1.7

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Video DAC

    108MHz/14bit

  • Audio DAC

    192KHz/24bit

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R(Double)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

GUI

  • Graphic User interface

    Yes

  • Language

    Eng / Spa / Fre / Ger / Ita / Por(BZ) / Dut / Pol / Rus / Gre /Simp.Chi / Trad.Chi / Jap / Thai / Vietnam / Indonesian

CONVENIENCE

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Last Condition Memory

    Yes

  • Progressive scan

    Yes

  • 1080p out

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Resume

    Yes

  • x1.5 Audio/Video

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Display

    Yes

  • Power On/Off

    Yes

  • Power LED

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • DVD mode

    Yes

  • HDD mode

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Digital Audio Out - Optical

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

  • Video out - Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Brand

    LG

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size "AAA")

    Yes

