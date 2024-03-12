About Cookies on This Site

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    DVD Player

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption

    8W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x35x195

  • Weight(Kg)

    1.7

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3 ID Tag

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video DAC

    108MHZ/10 bit

  • Video - Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Audio - DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Audio - DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS Digital Out

    Yes

GUI

  • Graphic User interface

    Yes

  • Language

    English/Sim Chi/Trad Chi

  • Initial Language

    User Choice

CONVENIENCE

  • Zoom

    Yes

  • Last Condition memory (1EA)

    Yes

  • Resume/Stop

    Yes

  • Quick Loading

    Yes

  • Subtitle Still

    Yes

  • Initial Logo

    Yes

  • Screen Saver

    Yes

  • Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow with MP3 Play

    Yes

  • JPEG Slideshow Effect

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • Slow(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Slow(Rev)

    Yes

  • Skip(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Skip(Rev)

    Yes

  • Repeat

    Yes

  • Program

    Yes

  • # of Programmable Track

    Yes

  • A-B Repeat

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes

  • Black Level Adjustment

    Yes

  • Vocal On/Off

    Yes

  • PBC On/Off

    Yes

  • DRC On/Off

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Tool .

    5

  • Display

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • Skip(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Skip(Rev)

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

TERMINAL

  • Digital Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Tool

    U3

  • RCU - Type

    Normal

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size ''AAA'')

    Yes

