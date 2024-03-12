We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG GC992NW VCR
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
VCR Player
-
VHS Support
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Language
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
3W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
360x94x270
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcasting System
PAL I/I,B/G,Secam D/K
-
Audio - Stereo
Yes
-
Audio - Mo
Yes
-
Audio - NICAM/2 Carrier
Yes
TIMER/TIMER RECORDING
-
G-Code(Showview/Video Plus)
Yes
-
ITR(Instant Timer Record)
Yes
GUI
-
Graphic User interface
Yes
-
Language
Eng
CONVENIENCE
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
REC
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
DVD mode
Yes
-
HDD mode
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Video Input - Composite
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
