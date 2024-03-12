LG GC992NW VCR

About Cookies on This Site

GC992NW

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    VCR Player

  • VHS Support

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Language

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    3W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    360x94x270

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Broadcasting System

    PAL I/I,B/G,Secam D/K

  • Audio - Stereo

    Yes

  • Audio - Mo

    Yes

  • Audio - NICAM/2 Carrier

    Yes

TIMER/TIMER RECORDING

  • G-Code(Showview/Video Plus)

    Yes

  • ITR(Instant Timer Record)

    Yes

GUI

  • Graphic User interface

    Yes

  • Language

    Eng

CONVENIENCE

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • Channel Add/Delete

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Display

    Yes

  • Power On/Off

    Yes

  • Power LED

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • REC

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • DVD mode

    Yes

  • HDD mode

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Video Input - Composite

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Brand

    LG

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size "AAA")

    Yes

