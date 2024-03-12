We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1100W 5.1CH Network Blu-Ray Home Theater
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
D-Class
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1100W
-
Power Output - Front
180W x 2
-
Power Output - Center
180W
-
Power Output - Surround
180Wx2
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
200W
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p
HDMI(1080p) / Component(1080i)
-
GUI Menu - Language
English/Sim Chi/Trad Chi
-
GUI Menu - Resolution -
up to 1080p24/60Hz
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Display
FLD
-
FL Dimmer
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod direct dock
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes (2)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes (2)
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Time Bar
Yes
-
Instant tray open
Yes
-
Quick booting
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Firmware update
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Music ID Streaming (Capture)
Yes
-
Music ID File Info
Yes
-
Video ID DVD/BD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
Thumbnail
Yes
-
Speaker Level Trim
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Speaker Distance(channel delay)
Yes
-
Test Tone
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay(Audio Delay)
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep
Yes
-
Volume on TV
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
NTFS / FAT
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
iPod dock - Type
Direct Docking
-
iPod dock - Made For iPod
Yes
-
iPod dock - Works With iPhone
Yes
-
iPod dock - iPod Video Support
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
φ6.3 X 2
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Fixed Echo
-
Dynamic Range (On/Off)
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
Local EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
Game Equalizer
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Sacling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
PL2 Music
Yes
-
PL2 Movie
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
APPLICATION
-
BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)
Yes
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Yes
-
Online service - UGC
Youtube
-
Online service - Photo
Picasa
-
Online service - Weather
Accuweather
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
-
Graphics/Subtitle Format
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture; Text-based Subtitle
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
VBI - WSS/CGMS-A/Closed Caption/Macrovsion
Yes
-
Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Last Scene memory
Yes
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio DAC
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
220V Narrow
-
Power Off Consumption
0.09W ↓
-
Power Consumption
150W
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
Clear
Yes
-
External FM/MW Antenna
Yes/Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
CB2
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front - SPL
82dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Bass Reflex
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - SPL
82dB
-
Center - System
Bass Reflex
-
Center - Woofer Unit
3" Cone (1EA)
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
430x62.5x281
-
FrontSpeaker
100x186x97
-
CenterSpeaker
200x103x86
-
RearSpeaker
100x186x97
-
Subwoofer
198x385x275
