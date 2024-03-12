We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1100W 5.1CH Network Blu-ray Home Theater
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
Blu-ray Home Theatre System
-
Ch
5.1
-
Poer Output - Total
1100W
-
Poer Output - Front
180W x 2
-
Poer Output - Center
180W
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
200W
-
Power Output - wireless Rear L/R
180W x2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - AM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Wireless LAN - Built-in Type
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
NTFS / FAT
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
iPod dock - Type
Direct Docking
SOUND MODE
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
Game Equalizer
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Sacling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
APPLICATION
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Yes
-
Online service - UGC
Youtube
-
Online service - Photo
Picasa
-
Online service - Weather
Accuweather
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Audio Format
Dolby Digital, Dolby Prologic II, DTS
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wireless Rx Kit
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
439x66.5x283.6
-
FrontSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
CenterSpeaker
400x118x83
-
RearSpeaker
280x1212x195
-
Subwoofer
236x435x391
VIDEO FEATURES
-
Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.