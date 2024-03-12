About Cookies on This Site

1100W 5.1CH Network Blu-ray Home Theater

1100W 5.1CH Network Blu-ray Home Theater

HB965TZW

1100W 5.1CH Network Blu-ray Home Theater

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    Blu-ray Home Theatre System

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Poer Output - Total

    1100W

  • Poer Output - Front

    180W x 2

  • Poer Output - Center

    180W

  • Poer Output - Sub-oofer

    200W

  • Power Output - wireless Rear L/R

    180W x2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - AM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN - Built-in Type

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    NTFS / FAT

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Type

    Direct Docking

SOUND MODE

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • Game Equalizer

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Sacling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)

    Yes

  • Online service - UGC

    Youtube

  • Online service - Photo

    Picasa

  • Online service - Weather

    Accuweather

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Audio Format

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Prologic II, DTS

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Pro Logic II

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wireless Rx Kit

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    439x66.5x283.6

  • FrontSpeaker

    280x1212x195

  • CenterSpeaker

    400x118x83

  • RearSpeaker

    280x1212x195

  • Subwoofer

    236x435x391

VIDEO FEATURES

  • Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Digital Audio Output PCM (HDMI Out)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

