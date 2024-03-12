About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater

HB976TZW

LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    1100W

  • Power Output - Front

    180W X2

  • Power Output - Center

    180W

  • Power Output - Sub-Woofer

    200W (Active)

  • Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R

    180W X2

SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT

  • NTSC/PAL - up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p

    Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Optical

    Yes

  • iPod / iPhone cradle

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • HDMI - Input

    Yes (2)

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • Smart phone remote control support

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN / WIFI

    Yes

  • Direct WiFi

    Yes

  • Wake On Lan

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound ez Set-up

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Type

    Cradle

  • iPod dock - Made For iPod

    Yes

  • iPod dock - Works With iPhone

    Yes

  • iPod dock - iPod Video Support

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

  • Game Equalizer

    Yes

  • Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • Blu-ray 3D

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Yes

  • Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential

    Yes

  • Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio - ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • Audio - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio - AAC

    Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

  • HDMI 1.4

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Deep Colour

    Yes

  • xvYCC

    Yes

DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption

    2.0W↓

  • Power Consumption

    TBD

ACCESSORY

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • DLNA Set-up Disc

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes (Main Set only)

SPEAKER

  • Front - Model Name

    SH96TZ-S

  • Front - SPL

    83dB

  • Front - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Front - Tweeter Unit

    1" Dome

  • Front - Woofer Unit

    3" PP Parabola (2EA)

  • Front - Impedance

  • Front - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

  • Rear - Model Name

    SH96TZ-S

  • Rear - SPL

    83dB

  • Rear - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Rear - Tweeter Unit

    1" Dome

  • Rear - Woofer Unit

    3.5" Parabolic (2EA)

  • Rear - Impedance

  • Rear - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

  • Center - Model Name

    SH96TZ-C

  • Center - SPL

    83dB

  • Center - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Center - Tweeter Unit

    1" DOME

  • Center - Woofer Unit

    2.5" ND (2EA)

  • Center - Impedance

  • Center - Magnetic SBielding

    Shielded Type

  • Subwoofer - Model Name

    SH96TZW-D

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    83dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7" Cone

  • Subwoofer - Impednace

    3Ω

  • Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding

    Non-Shield

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    495x211x72.5

  • FrontSpeaker

    256x1250x256

  • CenterSpeaker

    410x80x53

  • RearSpeaker

    256x1250x256

  • Subwoofer

    215x397x373

