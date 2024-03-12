We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart 3D Blu-ray™ Home Theater
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1100W
-
Power Output - Front
180W X2
-
Power Output - Center
180W
-
Power Output - Sub-Woofer
200W (Active)
-
Power Output - Wireless Rear L/R
180W X2
SIGNAL & GUI FORMAT
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
NTSC/PAL - up to 1080p
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
iPod / iPhone cradle
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
HDMI - Input
Yes (2)
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
Smart phone remote control support
Yes
-
Wireless LAN / WIFI
Yes
-
Direct WiFi
Yes
-
Wake On Lan
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Set-up
Yes
-
iPod dock - Type
Cradle
-
iPod dock - Made For iPod
Yes
-
iPod dock - Works With iPhone
Yes
-
iPod dock - iPod Video Support
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Natural Plus (NAT-PLUS)
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
-
Game Equalizer
Yes
-
Sound Up Scaler(UPSCALER)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Blu-ray 3D
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio - DTS
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Yes
-
Audio - DTS-HD Master Audio: Essential
Yes
-
Audio - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio - MP3
Yes
-
Audio - ID3 Tag
Yes
-
Audio - WMA
Yes
-
Audio - AAC
Yes
VIDEO FEATURES
-
HDMI 1.4
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
DVD / CD PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
2.0W↓
-
Power Consumption
TBD
ACCESSORY
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes (Main Set only)
SPEAKER
-
Front - Model Name
SH96TZ-S
-
Front - SPL
83dB
-
Front - System
Bass Reflex
-
Front - Tweeter Unit
1" Dome
-
Front - Woofer Unit
3" PP Parabola (2EA)
-
Front - Impedance
4Ω
-
Front - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Rear - Model Name
SH96TZ-S
-
Rear - SPL
83dB
-
Rear - System
Bass Reflex
-
Rear - Tweeter Unit
1" Dome
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3.5" Parabolic (2EA)
-
Rear - Impedance
4Ω
-
Rear - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
-
Center - Model Name
SH96TZ-C
-
Center - SPL
83dB
-
Center - System
Bass Reflex
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
1" DOME
-
Center - Woofer Unit
2.5" ND (2EA)
-
Center - Impedance
4Ω
-
Center - Magnetic SBielding
Shielded Type
-
Subwoofer - Model Name
SH96TZW-D
-
Subwoofer - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7" Cone
-
Subwoofer - Impednace
3Ω
-
Subwooder - Magnetic SBielding
Non-Shield
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
495x211x72.5
-
FrontSpeaker
256x1250x256
-
CenterSpeaker
410x80x53
-
RearSpeaker
256x1250x256
-
Subwoofer
215x397x373
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.