About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HD Combi HR550 2-IN-1 HD 3D Blu-Ray Player/Recorder

Specs

Reviews

Support

HD Combi HR550 2-IN-1 HD 3D Blu-Ray Player/Recorder

HR550

HD Combi HR550 2-IN-1 HD 3D Blu-Ray Player/Recorder

Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Blu-ray Player

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • up to 480i / 576i

    Composite

  • up to 1080p

    HDMI / Component

  • HDD Capacity

    500GB

  • full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    45W

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430x49x295

PLAYABLE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - 3D BD

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVCHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - LPCM

    LPCM

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    7.1ch

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - AAC

    Yes

  • Audio (Decoding) - xvYCC

    Yes

  • Audio (Decoding) - Deep colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

  • Time Shift ( Time Machine)

    Yes

  • EPG

    Yes

  • Instant Timer Record

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Recording and Play

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • CIFS

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Music ID CD (Gracenote)

    Yes

  • External HDD Playback

    Yes

  • USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Copy disc to Internatl HD

    Yes

  • Copy USB to Internal HD

    Yes

  • Copy Network (PC/NAS) to Internal HDD

    Yes

  • Copy Internal HDD to External HDD/USB

    Yes

TERMINAL

  • Digital Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

  • Analog Audio out(Component Pair) - L/R

    Yes

  • Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial RF In/Out

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Ethernet

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • RF Cable

    Yes

  • DLNA bundle disc

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)

    Yes

  • NetCast

    Yes

Our Picks for You 