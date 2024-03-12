We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD Combi HR550 2-IN-1 HD 3D Blu-Ray Player/Recorder
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Blu-ray Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
up to 480i / 576i
Composite
-
up to 1080p
HDMI / Component
-
HDD Capacity
500GB
-
full HD Up-scaling
Yes
-
Power Consumption
45W
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430x49x295
PLAYABLE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - 3D BD
Yes
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVCHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - LPCM
LPCM
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
7.1ch
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - AAC
Yes
-
Audio (Decoding) - xvYCC
Yes
-
Audio (Decoding) - Deep colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
RECORDING CONVENIENCE
-
Time Shift ( Time Machine)
Yes
-
EPG
Yes
-
Instant Timer Record
Yes
-
Simultaneous Recording and Play
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
DLNA
Yes
-
CIFS
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
USB direct recording
Yes
-
Copy disc to Internatl HD
Yes
-
Copy USB to Internal HD
Yes
-
Copy Network (PC/NAS) to Internal HDD
Yes
-
Copy Internal HDD to External HDD/USB
Yes
TERMINAL
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Analog Audio out(Component Pair) - L/R
Yes
-
Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)
Yes
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
RF Cable
Yes
-
DLNA bundle disc
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Network / BD Live (BD Profile 2.0)
Yes
-
NetCast
Yes
