LG 5.1 DVD Home Cinema System
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
DVD Home Theatre System
-
Ch
5.1
-
Poer Output - Total
300W
-
Poer Output - Front
45W x 2
-
Poer Output - Center
45W
-
Power Output - Surround
45Wx2
-
Power Output - Rear L/R
45Wx2
-
Poer Output - Sub-oofer
75W
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Video Out
Yes
-
Audio Input - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Input
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - AM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
Yes
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
VSM Plus
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Audio Format
Dolby Digital, Dolby Prologic II
-
Video Features - Video DAC
Yes
-
Audio Features - Audio DAC
Yes
RADIO
-
Band
AM/FM
-
AM/FM Tuner_Facet
Yes
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
360x63x320
-
FrontSpeaker
99x114x87
-
CenterSpeaker
99x114x87
-
RearSpeaker
99x114x87
-
Subwoofer
156x325x320
