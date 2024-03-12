About Cookies on This Site

LG 5.1 DVD home cinema system

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 5.1 DVD home cinema system

HT304SU

LG 5.1 DVD home cinema system

Print

All Spec

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    DVD Home Theatre System

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Poer Output - Total

    300W

  • Poer Output - Front

    45W x 2

  • Poer Output - Center

    45W

  • Power Output - Surround

    45Wx2

  • Power Output - Rear L/R

    45Wx2

  • Poer Output - Sub-oofer

    75W

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Video Out

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Audio L/R

    Yes

  • Audio Input

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - AM

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • Mic - Jack Type

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Mic - Echo Volume

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Audio Format

    Dolby Digital, Dolby Prologic II

  • Video Features - Video DAC

    Yes

  • Audio Features - Audio DAC

    Yes

RADIO

  • Band

    AM/FM

  • AM/FM Tuner_Facet

    Yes

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    Yes

  • AM Loop Antenna

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    360x62x305

  • FrontSpeaker

    117x114x114

  • CenterSpeaker

    117x114x114

  • RearSpeaker

    117x114x114

  • Subwoofer

    156x325x320

