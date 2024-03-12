We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Digital TV Recorder with 160GB Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
DVD/HDD Recorder
-
DVD Recorder
Yes
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Yes
GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
HDD Capacity
Yes
-
Language
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Set(WxHxD)
430X49X275
-
Weight(Kg)
3.52
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcasting System
PAL I, B/G, I/I, SECAM D/K, K1
-
Audio - Stereo
Yes
-
Audio - Mo
Yes
-
Audio - NICAM/2 Carrier
Yes
-
Analog Tuner Type - Channel Range VHF
Yes
-
Analog Tuner Type - UHF
Yes
-
Analog Tuner Type - Hyper Band
Yes
-
Analog Tuner - CH. Add/Erase(Skip)
Yes
-
Analog Tuner - CH. Auto Search
Yes
-
Analog Tuner - Channel memory
Yes
-
Analog Tuner - RF Setting Channel
Yes
-
Video DAC
54MHz/10bit
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
Audio DRC On/Off
Yes
TIMER/TIMER RECORDING
-
EPG
Yes
-
G-Code(Showview/Video Plus)
Yes
-
ITR(Instant Timer Record)
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
DVD+R(Double)
Yes
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Yes
-
VCD/SVCD
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Bitstream) - WMA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - MP3
Yes
-
Audio(Decoding) - WMA
Yes
AV FEATURE
-
Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)
Yes
-
Video - Last Scene memory
Yes
-
Audio - Digital Audio Output
Yes
-
Audio - Re-Encoder
Yes
-
Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes
-
Audio - Dynamic Range Control
Yes
GUI
-
Graphic User interface
Yes
-
Language
Eng_Fre_Ger_Ita_Spa_Dut_Por_Swe_Gre_Pol_Hun_Cze_Rus_Chi(Simplified)
RECORDING
-
HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : XP
Yes
-
HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : SP
Yes
-
HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : EP
Yes
-
HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : LP
Yes
-
HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : MLP
Yes
DUBBING
-
Copy MP3 CD to HDD (JukeBox)
Yes
-
Copy USB to HDD
Yes
-
Copy HDD to USB
Yes
-
Copy DVD to USB
Yes
-
Copy Data Disc to USB
Yes
-
Copy DVD to HDD(High-speed)
Yes
RECORDING CONVENIENCE
-
Time Shift ( Time Machine)
Yes
-
Simultaneous Recording and Play
Yes
-
Chasing play
Yes
-
Clip Recording
Yes
EDITTING
-
Menu Display - Thumbnail(Title/Chapter)
Yes
-
Menu Display - Thumbnail Preview
Yes
-
Delete - Title
Yes
-
Delete - Chapter
Yes
-
Delete - A-B Delete (Partial Delete)
Yes
-
Move - Chapter
Yes
-
Auto Chapter Marking(5분,10분, 15분, OFF)
Yes
-
Title divide
Yes
-
Hide chapter/Show chapter
Yes
-
Protect Title
Yes
-
Manual Chapter Making
Yes
-
Editing Title Name
Yes
-
Protecting Disc(On/Off)
Yes
INTERACTIVE CONTENTS
-
Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip
Yes
-
Still Picture
PNG, JPEG, GIF
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Playback
Yes
-
Timer Bar
Yes
-
Quick loading
Yes
-
Last Condition Memory
Yes
-
Progressive scan
Yes
-
1080p out
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Resume
Yes
-
x1.5 Audio/Video
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
Yes
FRONT PANEL
-
Display
Yes
-
Power On/Off
Yes
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Open/Close
Yes
-
Play/Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
REC
Yes
-
Scan(Fwd)
Yes
-
Scan(Rev)
Yes
-
DVD mode
Yes
-
HDD mode
Yes
-
Resolution
Yes
-
Dubbing
Yes
-
Dubbing LED
Yes
-
Front AV input
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
DV Terminal(Input, 1394)
Yes
REAR PANEL
-
Analog Audio Input
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Optical
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Video out - Composite
Yes
-
Video out - S-Video
Yes
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Yes
-
Video out - Progressive Scan
Yes
-
Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)
Yes
-
Video Input - Composite
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
RCU - Brand
LG
-
A/V RCA Cable
Yes
-
RF Cable
Yes
-
Battery(Size "AAA")
Yes
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.