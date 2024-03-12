About Cookies on This Site

LG Digital TV Recorder with 320GB Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

Specs

Reviews

Support

RH399H

Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    DVD/HDD Recorder

  • DVD Recorder

    Yes

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Yes

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • HDD Capacity

    Yes

  • Language

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Set(WxHxD)

    430X49X275

  • Weight(Kg)

    3.52

TUNER SYSTEM

  • Broadcasting System

    PAL I, B/G, I/I, SECAM D/K, K1

  • Audio - Stereo

    Yes

  • Audio - Mo

    Yes

  • Audio - NICAM/2 Carrier

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner Type - Channel Range VHF

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner Type - UHF

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner Type - Hyper Band

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner - CH. Add/Erase(Skip)

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner - CH. Auto Search

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner - Channel memory

    Yes

  • Analog Tuner - RF Setting Channel

    Yes

  • Video DAC

    54MHz/10bit

  • Audio DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Audio DRC On/Off

    Yes

TIMER/TIMER RECORDING

  • EPG

    Yes

  • G-Code(Showview/Video Plus)

    Yes

  • ITR(Instant Timer Record)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • DVD+R(Double)

    Yes

  • DVD-RAM

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(VR Mode)

    Yes

  • VCD/SVCD

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - LPCM

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Bitstream) - WMA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - DTS-HD MA

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - MP3

    Yes

  • Audio(Decoding) - WMA

    Yes

AV FEATURE

  • Video - Deep Colour (HDMI1.3)

    Yes

  • Video - Last Scene memory

    Yes

  • Audio - Digital Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio - Re-Encoder

    Yes

  • Audio - LPCM Conversion(DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes

  • Audio - Dynamic Range Control

    Yes

GUI

  • Graphic User interface

    Yes

  • Language

    Eng_Fre_Ger_Ita_Spa_Dut_Por_Swe_Gre_Pol_Hun_Cze_Rus_Chi(Simplified)

RECORDING

  • HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : XP

    Yes

  • HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : SP

    Yes

  • HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : EP

    Yes

  • HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : LP

    Yes

  • HDD Record Time - MPEG 2 : MLP

    Yes

DUBBING

  • Copy MP3 CD to HDD (JukeBox)

    Yes

  • Copy USB to HDD

    Yes

  • Copy HDD to USB

    Yes

  • Copy DVD to USB

    Yes

  • Copy Data Disc to USB

    Yes

  • Copy DVD to HDD(High-speed)

    Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

  • Time Shift ( Time Machine)

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Recording and Play

    Yes

  • Chasing play

    Yes

  • Clip Recording

    Yes

EDITTING

  • Menu Display - Thumbnail(Title/Chapter)

    Yes

  • Menu Display - Thumbnail Preview

    Yes

  • Delete - Title

    Yes

  • Delete - Chapter

    Yes

  • Delete - A-B Delete (Partial Delete)

    Yes

  • Move - Chapter

    Yes

  • Auto Chapter Marking(5분,10분, 15분, OFF)

    Yes

  • Title divide

    Yes

  • Hide chapter/Show chapter

    Yes

  • Protect Title

    Yes

  • Manual Chapter Making

    Yes

  • Editing Title Name

    Yes

  • Protecting Disc(On/Off)

    Yes

INTERACTIVE CONTENTS

  • Simultaneous Playback of HD & SD Video Drip

    Yes

  • Still Picture

    PNG, JPEG, GIF

CONVENIENCE

  • USB Playback

    Yes

  • Timer Bar

    Yes

  • Quick loading

    Yes

  • Last Condition Memory

    Yes

  • Progressive scan

    Yes

  • 1080p out

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Parental Lock

    Yes

  • Resume

    Yes

  • x1.5 Audio/Video

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • Channel Add/Delete

    Yes

FRONT PANEL

  • Display

    Yes

  • Power On/Off

    Yes

  • Power LED

    Yes

  • Open/Close

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • REC

    Yes

  • Scan(Fwd)

    Yes

  • Scan(Rev)

    Yes

  • DVD mode

    Yes

  • HDD mode

    Yes

  • Resolution

    Yes

  • Dubbing

    Yes

  • Dubbing LED

    Yes

  • Front AV input

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • DV Terminal(Input, 1394)

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Analog Audio Input

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out - Optical

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Out - Coaxial

    Yes

  • Video out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video out - S-Video

    Yes

  • Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)

    Yes

  • Video out - Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • Digital Video Out - HDMI (Version 1.3)

    Yes

  • Video Input - Composite

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • RCU - Brand

    LG

  • A/V RCA Cable

    Yes

  • RF Cable

    Yes

  • Battery(Size "AAA")

    Yes

