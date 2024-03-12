About Cookies on This Site

The phrase "World's No.1 OLED" appears over a black background. As the other words fade away, 1 enlarges and transforms into the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G3. The TV revolves, and a colorful abstract image plays on the screen, which fades into the words "10 years of LG OLED".

10 years of LG OLED. A decade at the top.

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

World firsts

A decade of debuting innovations

Premiering ground-breaking technologies never seen before. In 2013, we introduced the world to our boundary-defying 55" OLED. In 2014, we took a giant leap forward with OLED 4K in 2014 and then 8K in 2019. 2020 saw us revolutionize the shape of television with rollable OLED. And in 2022, we went beyond your imagination with the bendable 42-inch OLED Flex.

 

Images of the notable LG OLEDs: 2013's curved OLED, 2014's 4K OLED, 2019's 8K OLED, 2020's rollable OLED, and 2022's LG OLED Flex.

Innovative design

10 years of defying boundaries

For 10 years, LG OLED has stayed ahead of your expectations with innovations like 2017's wallpaper-thin OLED W7 and the 20 bendable options of 2022's OLED Flex.

Evolution

 

3650 Days of Evolution

A decade of continuous refinements. The intensifying depth of HDR keeps pulling the picture out of the shadows. 8K adds unimaginable detail to the resolution. And the scene-refining α9 Processor constantly transforms to bring innovations that challenge the norm.

*Screen images simulated.

The start of another decade

The definitive OLED

The world's no.1 OLED TV

LG OLED is defined by technology refined over the last decade. Today, life looks more incredible than before, thanks to the heightened reality of the a9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 and Brightness Booster Max, which boosts brightness by 70%.

 

*The world's best-selling OLED brand from 2013 to 2022.

**Applies to all OLED evo models except 48/42 C3.

*** Applies to 55/65/75 G3. Brightness varies by series and size.

****Compared to non-OLED evo models and based on the Full White Measurement.

*****Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

webOS 23 New Home

Tailored to your liking

webOS 23 New Home reflects your tastes with Quick Cards to jump into your favorite apps, content, and services.

Life meets style

Blends into your space

Complementing how you live, LG OLED is the perfect match for your exceptional life and home aesthetic.

LG OLED evo G3

Brilliance redefined

Realism like you're really there, meets brightness beyond belief.

 

Brilliance redefined LG OLED evo G3 PDP