See how each model compares

Table Caption
Features Z3 G3 C3
LG OLED Z3 with a Floor Standing showing a colorful abstract artwork.
LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K (88”) / LG OLED 8K evo (77”)
LG OLED G3 showing a colorful abstract artwork.
LG OLED evo
LG OLED C3 showing a colorful abstract artwork.
LG OLED evo
Display OLED evo 8K with Brightness Booster Max OLED evo 4K with Brightness Booster Max Brightness Booster (83” / 77” / 65”)
Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
Size 88” / 77” 83” / 77” / 65” / 55” 83” / 77” / 65” / 55” / 48” / 42”
Design Floor Stand (88”) / Wall Mount (77”) One Wall Design Ultra Slim Design
Color 100% Color Fidelity 100% Color Fidelity 100% Color Fidelity
Contrast Infinite Contrast Infinite Contrast Infinite Contrast
HDR HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Processor α9 AI Processor 8K Gen 6 α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6 α9 AI Processor 4K Gen 6
Dolby Vision Dolby Vision Dolby Vision Dolby Vision
Dolby Sound Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
Tone Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
Speaker 4.2ch / 80W (88”) 4.2ch / 60W (77”) 4.2ch / 60W 2.2ch / 40W 2.0ch / 20W (42”)
Sound Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix / AI Clear Sound
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Recognition Hands-free Voice Recognition Hands-free Voice Recognition
Always Ready Always Ready Always Ready Always Ready
Game NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR
HDMI Bandwidth HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Connectivity WiFi 6 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea WiFi 6 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea WiFi 5 / HDMI 2.1 – 4ea
Gaming Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Platform webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS 23
Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy
Table Caption
Features B3 A3
LG OLED B3 showing a colorful abstract artwork.
LG OLED
LG OLED A3 showing a colorful abstract artwork.
LG OLED
Display OLED 4K OLED 4K
Refresh Rate 120Hz 60Hz
Size 77” / 65” / 55” 77” / 65” / 55” / 48”
Design - -
Color 100% Color Fidelity 100% Color Fidelity
Contrast Infinite Contrast Infinite Contrast
HDR HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen 6 α7 AI Processor 4K Gen 6
Dolby Vision Dolby Vision Dolby Vision
Dolby Sound Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos
Tone - -
Speaker 2.0ch / 20W 2.0ch / 20W
Sound Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix
Voice Control - -
Always Ready - -
Game NVIDIA G-Sync / AMD FreeSync / GEFORCE Now / VRR GEFORCE Now
HDMI Bandwidth HDMI 2.0, HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.0
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Connectivity WiFi 5 / HDMI 2.0 – 2ea, HDMI 2.1 – 2ea WiFi 5 / HDMI 2.0 – 3ea
Gaming Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG Game Dashboard & Optimizer / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Platform webOS 23 webOS 23
Where to buy Where to buy

*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by region or screen size.