WAll MOUNT

Art worth hanging

Treat your LG OLED like the masterpiece it is. Give it the pride of place on your wall.

The simple wall mount3 structure makes it easy to install. Made with composite fibers, the televisions weigh less than previous generations for a slim look which puts minimum impact on your wall.

Being ultra-light, moving the placement to suit your interiors is simple.

*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. **Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. ***Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.