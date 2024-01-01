We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DESIGN
ICONS ON DISPLAY
See the future here first
Forget past television conventions. In the world of LG OLED,
discover designs once deemed impossible.
From rollable displays to sleek TVs so slim, they look like part of your wallpaper.
Seeing truly is believing.
REFINED DESIGN
The showstopping
silhouette blends into your wall
and complements
your space
SLIMMER BEZELS
Immersion
beyond boundaries
practically undetectable.
At just 6mm*¹, there's nothing to
block your view. Just sleek design
and complete, uninterrupted
immersion. *Bezel size may vary according to model.
GALLERY DESIGN AND FLAT BACK
Blends into your wallWith a flat back2, the ultra-thin display sits flush-to-the-wall like it's been painted on. No protruding angles, no distractions. Whether displaying art or enjoying entertainment, the television looks like a natural part of the space.
REDEFINING SPACE
For a space that inspires,
choose the sleek and understated
LG OLED
WAll MOUNT
Art worth hangingTreat your LG OLED like the masterpiece it is. Give it the pride of place on your wall.
The simple wall mount3 structure makes it easy to install. Made with composite fibers, the televisions weigh less than previous generations for a slim look which puts minimum impact on your wall.
Being ultra-light, moving the placement to suit your interiors is simple.
*The cable may be visible depending on installation environment. **Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. ***Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
Easel Design
Art that stands apartLG OLED Objet Collection Easel transforms your living room into a world-class art gallery.
Whether you display artwork or media, this never-before-seen form factor brings a sense of
elegance to your space with two ways to install — Leaning Install allows your lifestyle TV to lean
like a canvas on an easel, and Zero Gap Install keeps your TV snug against the wall like a gorgeous frame.
*Angle of Leaning Install can be adjusted to a maximum of 5°. This is an approximate figure and an exact 5° angle is not guaranteed. **Leaning Install and Zero Gap Install require wall mount installation. ***Rear cable bracket must be removed before Zero Gap Install.
Line View & Full View
One TV, two views, and endless enjoymentExperience a one-of-a-kind view not once, but twice. Covered in premium Kvadrat fabric to
leave a minimal yet captivating display, Line View offers day-to-day information like the time
and weather in a wide range of themes to blend in seamlessly with your home. Simply open
the screen and be dazzled by the immersiveness of LG OLED in Full View.
*The moving cover is remote controllable and only supports Line View and Full View.GO TO EASEL
GALLERY MODE
Curate your art displayAfter entertainment comes elegance. When your favorite shows finish, turn on Gallery Mode to showcase the works of reclaimed artists.
Colors, details, and textures are surreally like the real thing. Beyond a display, it becomes a smart part of your home lifestyle.
STAND SELECTION
Design that stands up. Stands out.Defy conventions. Place your LG OLED exactly where and how you want using the Gallery Stand4, Floor Stand5, or Swivel Stand6,7.
Keep all peripherals hidden at the back for a clean, tidy viewing experience.
model compares
-
Z2WHERE TO BUY
-
EaselWHERE TO BUY
-
G2WHERE TO BUY
-
C2WHERE TO BUY
-
A2WHERE TO BUY
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate77" 65" 55"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.
*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.
*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.
-
Floor
Stand design
88"
-
Easel Design
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% Color Fidelity is supported on all 2022 OLED products. 100% Color Volume is supported on all 2022 OLED products with the exception of Easel.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
*Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

- Ultra-thin bezels featured on the LG OLED G2 and C2 series.
- Flat Back and Gallery Design exclusive to the LG OLED G2 series.
- A TV stand is NOT included with LG OLED Gallery Design TVs: G2 series. As these models are designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
- Gallery stand can be used with 65" and 55" models of LG OLED G2, C2, and A2 only.
- Floor Stand is supported by 48C2, 42C2, and 48A2.
- Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
- Gallery Stand, Floor Stand, and Swivel Stand all sold separately.