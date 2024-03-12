About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free FP9 (White)

TONE-FP9

LG TONE Free FP9 (White)

A 15 degrees angle of cradle opened up with mood lighting on and UVnano and Plug&wireless logos

Limited Offer : Free Macaron Case

A free macaron case (assorted color) for LG TONE Free FP9 purchase. Offer valid while stocks last.

Behind the sentence Refresh your listening, a woman wearing TONE Free against the backdrop of the city's night view is immersed in music.

Refresh Your Listening

Refresh Your Listening

TONE-UFP8

Clear and Spatial Sound
from Audio Masters - Meridian

LG TONE Free earbuds deliver another dimension of sound courtesy of British audio icon, Meridian. Their pioneering technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit in your ear.

An image of a woman looking out the window, a woman listen with music on the beach at sunset, and a woman wearing earbuds with the city in the background. There is a with meridian logo next to the image.

Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

An Images of two Meridian Audios placed in a premium space.

What MERIDIAN Says

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

Alt text

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies

Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio.

Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device

Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) overcomes the challenges of headphone listening — compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customize your own EQ.

Clear

The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.


The effective area of the driver’s diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5%.
Flex Action Bass


Bigger Bass to Make Your Heart Beat

LG TONE Free earbuds have a larger, more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility. Flex Action Bass creates more powerful low end without compromising on clarity or definition.

*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by about 75.5% compared to previous model.

A transparent barrier surrounds a woman who is watching a movie on her phone wearing TONE Free, and the sentence 3D Sound stage is on top of it.

An Immersive Sensory Experience

LG TONE Free earbuds use spatial upmixing to expand the sound stage and deliver more lifelike sound. 3D Sound Stage fully immerses you in your music, movie, TV show, or game. And you can adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.
Bluetooth Transmitte

Plug Into Wireless Freedom

With a USB-C to AUX cable that comes with the LG TONE Free, You can simply plug it into devices with no Bluetooth support like treadmills, and even onto airplane seats for all your entertainments with wireless connection.

This scene is to show the convenience of the function by comparing the wireless connection function of TONE Free with the conventional one. This scene shows a comparison image of enjoying flight entertainment with conventional and TONE Free, wearing a headset with wires attached, and TONE Free paired the earbuds by connecting the cradle's aux wires to the flight entertainment screen.

This is a scene showing the functions of Conventional and TONE Free by comparing the use scenes of flight entertainment. Conventional uses a headset with a wire, but TONE Free connects only the aux cable of the cradle to the display and enjoys contents in the plane with earbuds.

Here, There, Even In the Air

*Charging function is only compatible with devices with Aux cables.

Pictogram images of desktops, treadmills, and game console, which are representative devices that can be implemented with plug

Wirelessly Connect to Devices
without Bluetooth

*Plug & Wireless can't be used with some game consoles, and compatibility varies by device.

Active Noise Cancellation

Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The improved driver is able to more effectively detect and cancel noise to create a true high-fidelity experience that allows you to completely immerse in whatever you’re listening to.

An image with a graphic image of noise on the left side of TONE Free and a graphic with reduced noise on the right side.

Now You Can Personalize Ambient Sound

Press your LG TONE Free to turn off noise canceling and switch between sound modes. Customize Ambient Mode to your situation, so you're fully aware of your surroundings — perfect for crossing the road. And use Chat mode to order in a cafe or​ have quick conversations without taking out your earbuds.

Ambient mode looks like crossing a crosswalk with earbuds on. Chat mode is a pictogram of a woman talking to a man wearing an earbuds.

Image of TONE Free placed with objects representing cleanliness such as soap, toothbrush and toothpaste. The image contains a copy of Refresh Your BUDS and a UVnano logo.

Refresh Your BUDS

Refresh Your BUDS

Blue UV lighting is on on the tone-free product with the cradle open, and the phrase UVnano Kills 99.9% of Bacteria is highlighted below.

UVnano Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

The Trusted UV True Wireless Earbuds — LG TONE Free

UVnano™ Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

On the left is an enlarged image of the bacteria in the Earbuds, and on the right is a comparative image in which all of the bacteria have disappeared through UVnano.

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​

Like New Every Day

With TONE Free, you just put your earbuds in the case to charge — connected or wireless — and UVnano kills 99.9% of bacteria in just 5 minutes.

An image of TONE Free on the palm.

Medical-Grade Ear Gels

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FP9 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

Image of white earbuds and a set of 3 size eargels: Large, Medium and Small.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

An image of a man with his eyes closed wearing TONE Free on the ear and an image with the phrase "Refresh Your Fit" on it.

Refresh Your Fit

Refresh Your Fit

A video of a competitor's bulky earbuds wearing cuts appearing sequentially and then switching to TONE Free wearing cuts.
An image of TONE Free worn on the ear shape expressed in 3D.Below it is written the word Sleek Fit.

Concha-Shaped Design

LG TONE Free earbuds have a new contoured design that was developed by analyzing hundreds of ears. It conforms to the shape of your ear, providing a comfortable and stylish fit.

*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.

Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story

The copy "Find Out of LG's Ears Research Story"

Creating the Perfect Fit

We collaborated with Korea’s renowned Ergonomic Design Technology Lab at POSTECH (Pohang University of Science And Technology) to develop LG TONE Free's EarSeal design. We analyzed the geometry of the conchas and ear canals of 300 people. Ergonomic analysis of the
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.

An image in which the 3D-shaped ear modeling image is developed in a total of 4 stages.

Optimized for Comfort and Style

It conforms to the shape of your ear to stop your earbuds falling out, and provides a more comfortable and stylish fit.
Clearer Calls With TONE Free

Clearer Calls With

Made for Quality Conversations

LG TONE Free earbuds have a three-mic array that's engineered to reduce ambient noise while clearly picking up your own voice. Conversations feel more natural and you'll be heard loud and clear.

The image of the perspective earbuds contains the position of the Outer mic, Inner mic, and Voice mic along with the word 3-MIC on the earbuds image.

The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy

Have you ever come across loud talkers in a subway or in a library and thought you never want to be that person? Just go ahead and activate whispering mode on your TONE free app and hold your right earbud close your mouth. You can now whisper on a call and still be heard loud and clear on the other end of the line.

An image of a woman holding an earbud in her hand and making a call like a microphone.

Ear buds are floating infront of text "24 hrs".

Battery Life For A Whole Day of Play

LG TONE Free now provide 24 hours of play time from a single charge, and 10 hours with the earbuds*.

*When Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of TONE Free being charged in front of the word 5min.

Fast Charging

No time? No problem. Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

*When Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of earbuds with water droplets on top of the word IPX4.

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain

Don't sweat it: water resistance has your earbuds protected when you're sweating while working out or walking in the rain. The LG TONE Free earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning they are resistant to water splashes from any direction, so you can keep listening rain or shine.

*When Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

Complete Your TONE Free Experience with the App!

An image of the TONE Free LAB screen of the mobile phone and the TONE Free product next to it. At the bottom of the image, a total of five TONE Free APP functions, EQ Customizing, Ambient Sound Control, Touchpad Setting, TONE Free LAB, and Find my Earbuds, are listed.

Refresh your fit with style

  • Woman wearing TONE Free black and enjoying music with closed eyes in the city
    @bryanadamc
  • TONE FRee White's cradle is open and only the right earbud is out
    @slt4k
  • LG TONE Free black placed in the middle of the black-toned floor and objects (laptops, clocks, etc.).
    @ulresch
  • Side view of a smiling man wearing LG TONE Free Black and holding a cradle in his hand
    @manunoraced
  • Side view of a man smiling with his eyes closed while wearing TONE Free White
    @dancarter
  • Woman wearing TONE Free Gold outdoors, looking at camera and smiling brightly
Key Specs

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • Talk Thru

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • 3D Sound Stage

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    10

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    24

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Multi Paring

    Yes

  • Swift Pair

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Plug&Wireless

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm

  • Earbud

    21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    37 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.2 g

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable

    Yes

