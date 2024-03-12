We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TONE Free HBS-FN7
A superior sound experience
Tone Free HBS-FN7
*This was tested by playing pink noise to four HATS Pinna outfitted with LG TONE Free FN7 and earbuds from three similarly priced earbud brands and measuring noise reduction levels.
Clear and Spatial Sound
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
Refresh Your Sound with Uvnano
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
A Sleek Design that Fits Well
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
**LG TONE Free FN7 cradle is not IPX4 rated.
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 14 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
**Wireless charging option not available.
*Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.
**Compatible with select wireless chargers.
Key Specs
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
6Φ
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
# of Mic
3
EQ
-
Customized EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
7
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
21
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Uvnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm
-
Earbud
16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.6 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
