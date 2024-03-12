About Cookies on This Site

TONE Free HBS-FN7

TONE Free HBS-FN7

TONE Free HBS-FN7

A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on

A superior sound experience

TRUSTED REVIEWS

“you’re looking at a very good pair of true wireless earbuds”<br/>

Two earbuds are floating in the black background.

Side view of woman holding LG TONE Free against a dark background.

Now with Active Noise Cancellation

An image of two earbuds facing each other and wave illustrated behind each earbud. And it's a virtual space,there are city but forest in the middle.
Active Noise Cancellation

Specialized ANC to Reduce Urban Noise

The more advanced LG TONE Free FN7 Active Noise Cancellation is engineered to reduce the high/ mid/ low-frequency noise we encounter from day to day. Block out the busy street and enjoy your own private concert wherever you are.
There are noise level reduction graph. 3 images of real life examples of sound frequencies are displayed under the graph.
As shown on the graph below, the advanced LG TONE Free FN7 Active Noise Cancellation is effective at reducing the high/ mid/ low-frequency noises we hear in our everyday lives, like conversations, cafe chatter, office noise, subway sound, and car horns. Freedom from these noises allows you to stay even more focused on your music and fully immerse yourself in music.

*This was tested by playing pink noise to four HATS Pinna outfitted with LG TONE Free FN7 and earbuds from three similarly priced earbud brands and measuring noise reduction levels.

Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
Spiral Ear Gel Design

A New Adjustable Fit to Maximize ANC

LG TONE Free FN7 ear gels have a new spiral design that maximizes comfort and delivers Active Noise Cancellation at its best. Their vortex ribs provide even distribution of pressure, allowing them to adapt to all ear shapes and reduce any extra noise effectively.

Feel More with Prestigious British MERIDIAN Sound

with MERIDIAN

Clear and Spatial Sound

LG TONE Free FN7 delivers clear and spatial audio made in collaboration with Meridian. No matter where you are, become completely immersed in whatever you listen to.

What MERIDIAN Says

“Whether you're at home, in the car, commuting or at the gym, the new LG TONE models are a clear step forward in audio innovation and performance, and will provide outstanding entertainment for consumers worldwide, meeting the demand for convenient high quality listening experiences, anywhere.”

- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -

A layout of four images related to the Meridian audio

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian have been crafting innovative, elegant, high-performance audio solutions. As the British pioneers of high-resolution audio and a leading authority on Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they transform the way people experience sound, wherever they are.

MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies

Meridian is a British high-end audio company renowned for their expertise in DSP (Digital Signal Processing). DSP allows complete control of the audio signal making many pioneering Meridian technologies possible.

There are 3 images. An image of a semiconductor chip with a "DSP" text on it. An image of the "MLP" logo. An image of the "MQA" logo

An image of two earbuds floating in a virtual space with colorful lighting surrounding the space.
MERIDIAN Spatial Audio

Sound with a Realistic Sense of Space

Meridian's Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) overcomes the challenges of headphone listening — compact size and lack of 'crosstalk' between the left and right channels. HSP not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but it also delivers vocals with pristine clarity.
Man in his orange suit is listening to music with the TONE Free earbuds on.




Roaring Bass to Feel Every Depth

Particles are strongly beating according to beats and two earbuds are facing each other.
Roaring Bass

Add a New Dimension of Bass

Compact yet powerful — the audio unit has been re-engineered to deliver a fuller and richer bass. This enhanced unit will produce a strong beat that will get you on your feet.
An image of a black earbud that is separated into four parts to show the intricate technology engineered in it.
Enhanced Sound Unit

Built for Roaring Bass

More powerful than ever — the newly designed TONE Free FN7 hardware creates a fuller bass. The Diaphragm’s edge is made with a high-quality silicone material, the dome with a stronger metal, and the damper with a more dense texture.
Four icons of four types of Meridian EQ modes.
Special EQ by Meridian

Even Stronger Bass with EQ

Want heavier bass and sharper vocals?
With four Meridian EQ modes you can adjust the sound to match your musical taste.
A woman is using phone and at the same time listening through TONE Free.

Real-time Sound for More Immersion

Game graphic screen is shown.
Real-time Sound

Pulls You into the Game

LG TONE Free FN7 delivers sound with less delay to better immerse you in whatever you're watching or playing.

Refresh Your Sound with Uvnano

UV nano logos are shining and cut to close up of earbuds being sanitized with UV nano light.
Cradle starts to open and then stops, showing the cradle fully opened up.
UVnano​

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria

Your earbuds are there for you every day — helping you relax, rock out, and refocus. But these buds can also host bacteria you won’t want to carry around. Introducing the newly designed LG TONE Free FN7, equipped with a UVnano charging cradle that kills 99.9% of bacteria while charging*. So you can jam on with less worries.

*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.​
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of E. Coli & S. aureus bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in ten minutes while charging. The UV LED function works only when the charging cradle is connected to the power cable.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.​

An image of a white earbud and two sets of three different sized ear gels.
Medical-Grade Materials

Hypoallergenic and Comfortable

LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds have comfortable, medical-grade ear gels made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone that allows you to have fewer worries about all-day use. Find your perfect fit from three sizes.

*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.

A woman is smiling while listening to music with TONE Free.

Refreshingly in Style

A man is wearing Tone free in his ear in the city. A woman looking at the earbuds while holding it on her hand. A woman is wearing TONE Free with her eyes closed. Close up of man's hand putting TONE Free inside the side pocket.

Sleek & Compact Design

Minimal yet with a unique shape, the LG TONE Free FN7 cradle is compact enough to fit in your palm, and stylish enough to fit any aesthetic.

A Sleek Design that Fits Well

A woman is bending down to stretch while wearing TONE Free. A man is riding a bicycle.

An image of an earbuds in a virtual space with diagrams showing that the weight is centered on the head of the earbud
Ergonomic Design

Balanced for a Better Fit

LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds have been engineered to fit comfortably in your ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure. The flexible ear gels conform to your ear shape so you can feel the beat and not your earbuds.

Clearly Better Calls

It shows three built in Mics.
Call Clarity

Advanced Call Quality

LG TONE Free FN7 features built-in, high-performance microphones to maximize your call quality. The upper microphone detects external noise. The inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise when you turn on the ANC function. And the lower microphone picks up and amplifies your vocals even in a crowded space.
A Man is trying to cross the road while wearing TONE Free.
Ambient Sound Mode

Hear Your Surroundings ​for Extra Safety​

A press on your earbuds lets you be fully aware of your surroundings. LG TONE Free FN7's Ambient Sound Mode ​is useful when you need to have a quick conversation, pick up an announcement on ​public transportation, or cross a street. It’s a more convenient and safer way to enjoy music.​
It shows the edge of a TONE Free earbud and its touch controller.
Haptic Sound

More Accurate Touch Control

The intuitive touch control of LG TONE Free FN7 provides haptic sound for every touch, helping you know how your earbuds are identifying each tap.
A pair of earbuds is floating on a background with water drops.
Water Resistant

IPX4 Rated for Sweat and Rain

Don't sweat it: water resistance has your earbuds protected when you're sweating while working out or walking in the rain. The LG TONE Free FN7 earbuds are IPX4-rated, meaning they are resistant to water splashes from any direction, so you can keep listening rain or shine.

*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
**LG TONE Free FN7 cradle is not IPX4 rated.

A cradle with its lid open is placed on the side of an earbud.
Battery Life

Just the Right Amount of Power

Enjoy a total of 21 hours of battery life. Up to 7 hours of playback in the earbuds turned on and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge.​

*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 7 and 14 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.

An image of two earbuds in a cradle with blue lighting on .

Fast Charging

No time? No problem.
Just 5 minutes of charging will give you 1 hour of playtime.

*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
**Wireless charging option not available.

An image of a white LG TONE Free FN7 opened up charging on a white wireless charging pad.
Wireless Charging

Simply Drop to Charge

Be truly free from entanglements with wireless charging. Now, you don't have to search for your charging cable, and can simply drop your earbuds onto a charging pad.

*Wireless charging pads are not provided in the purchase.
**Compatible with select wireless chargers.

Move to LG TONE Free App mini page.

Complete Your TONE Free Experience with the App!

Key Specs

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

All Spec

SPEAKER

  • Unit Size (Φ)

  • Unit Type

    Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Yes

  • Ambient Mode

    Yes

  • # of Mic

    3

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Yes

  • LG EQ

    Yes

  • Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

    Yes

  • Meridian Sound Effect

    Yes

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • BLE

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

  • Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

    7

  • Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

    21

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

  • Charging Time (Earbuds)

    1

  • Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

    2

CONVENIENCE

  • Fast Charging

    Yes

  • Uvnano

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Charging Case

    54.5 x 54.5 x 27.6 mm

  • Earbud

    16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

WEIGHT

  • Charging Case Net Weight

    39 g

  • Product Net Weight

    5.6 g

ACCESSORY

  • Charging Cable

    Yes

  • Medical Silicon Eargels

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

