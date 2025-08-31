Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Az LG SMART TV AI (logó) és az Apple (logó) tv+ egymás mellett található. Az LG TV-n négy tévéműsor bélyegképe (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge és Your Friends and Neighbors) az Apple (logó) tv+ alatt található.

3 hónap Apple TV előfizetés csupán
havi 799 Ft-ért

Csak nyissa meg az Apple TV appot LG TV-jén és igényelje 2025. július 7-ig!   

Egy pillanat alatt beváltható

Csak nyissa meg az Apple TV appot LG TV-jén és kérje! 

Az LG webOS kezdőképernyőjén egy fekete doboz látható, amelyen az „Apple(logo)tv” felirat látható.

Élvezzen több száz exkluzív Apple Originals tartalmat és új heti premiereket!

Az LG TV-n négy tévéműsor bélyegképe (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge és Your Friends and Neighbors) található az Apple (logó) tv+ alatt.

Merüljön bele az Apple TV+ tartalmakba Dolby technológiával!

Élvezze az Apple Originals filmeket a Dolby Vision és a Dolby Atmos egyesített erejével! 

Severance tévéműsor bélyegképe, bal oldalon Dolby Visionnel és jobb oldalon Dolby Atmos logóval.

*Az ajánlat a 2018 és 2025 közötti LG 4K és 8K Smart TV-kre, StanbyMe és StanbyME Go, StanbyME2 modellekre vonatkozik. Az ajánlat 2025. július 7-ig tart és csak új illetve visszatérő Apple+ előfizetőkre érvényes.  Az ingyenes próbaidőszakot követően az előfizetés autómatikusan megújul az adott régióra vonatkozó havidíjjal, amíg azt meg nem szüntetik, a szerződési feltételek szerint. Bővebb információért keresse az Apple TV weboldalát. 

LG TV OLED infill képpel

Lépjen be a tartalmak végtelen világába LG TV-jéről!

