<h1 style=&quot;font-size: 77%; line-height: 1.2;&quot;>Nagy kapacitású hűtőszekrény<br>előrendelés az LG Webáruházban!</h1>1

Nagy kapacitású hűtőszekrény
előrendelés az LG Webáruházban!

10% előrendelési kedvezmény, ingyenes házhozszállítás
és beüzemelés a megjelölt LG InstaView
és Side-by-Side hűtőkre!

Készüljön fel stílusosan a nyárra egy egyedi kialakítású InstaView, Side-by-Side és Négyajtós hűtővel!

Az egyedi InstaView hűtő tartalmát nem kell fejben tartania, elég, ha kétszer kopog a hűtőszekrény ajtaján, és máris betekinthet új készülékébe!

Előrendelési akciónk keretében a megjelölt modelleket 10% kedvezménnyel vásárolhatja meg az LG Webáruházban, ráadásul a házhozszállítás mellett ingyenes üzembehelyezést is biztosítunk. A kiszállítás dátuma a készülék termékoldalán megtalálható.

Ingyenes házhozszállítás.

A megjelölt InstaView és Side-By-Side hűtőkhöz díjtalan üzembe helyezést biztosítunk!

A díjtalan üzembe helyezés részleteit itt ismerheti meg.
Régi készüléke elszállításáról pedig a szállítás napján gondoskodunk.
A szállítás pontos dátumáról telefonon értesítjük.

 

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2024. április 11. – 2024. május 12. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A felsorolt kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem vonhatók össze!