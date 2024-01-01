We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™
Játékra teremtve
Mi az az UltraGear™?
Az UltraGear™ gamer felszereléssel a győzelem szárnyán repülhetsz.
UltraGear™,
A játék még soha nem volt ilyen magával ragadó
Reagálj gyorsabban, mint valaha
Az UltraGear™ gyors sebességével a játékosok a játék világának közepén érezhetik magukat.
Játékosoknak tervezve
A játékra optimalizált kialakítás lebilincselő játékélményt nyújt ott, ahol csak szeretnéd.
Támogatjuk a játékosokat
Beszéljünk most az LG UltraGear™ monitorról!