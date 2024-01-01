Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™

Játékra teremtve

ÁTTEKINTÉS A MÁRKA TÖRTÉNETE E-SPORTOK

Mi az az UltraGear™?

Az UltraGear™ gamer felszereléssel a győzelem szárnyán repülhetsz.

Felkészülni, játék indul!

Felszerelés, hogy felszabadíthasd a belső erőt

Izzítsa be a motort
és szabadítsa fel a belső erőt!

Játssz a lebilincselő játékélmény új szintjén

Játsszon tovább
a lebilincselő játékélmény új szintjén

UltraGear™,
A játék még soha nem volt ilyen magával ragadó

A kivételesen tiszta képpel és pontos színekkel a játékos életszerű játékélményt élhet át.

Túl a valósághű képminőségen

A kivételesen tiszta képpel és pontos színekkel a játékosok életszerű játékélményt élhetnek át.

Reagálj gyorsabban, mint valaha

Az UltraGear™ gyors sebességével a játékosok a játék világának közepén érezhetik magukat.

Játékosoknak tervezve

A játékra optimalizált kialakítás lebilincselő játékélményt nyújt ott, ahol csak szeretnéd.

Támogatjuk a játékosokat

Beszéljünk most az LG UltraGear™ monitorról!

